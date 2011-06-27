  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Forte
  4. Used 2016 Kia Forte
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Kia Forte Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,110$10,143$12,286
Clean$7,808$9,771$11,809
Average$7,203$9,028$10,854
Rough$6,599$8,286$9,900
Sell my 2016 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2016 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,379$10,423$12,580
Clean$8,067$10,041$12,092
Average$7,442$9,278$11,114
Rough$6,818$8,515$10,136
Sell my 2016 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2016 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,888$9,909$12,040
Clean$7,594$9,546$11,572
Average$7,006$8,821$10,637
Rough$6,418$8,095$9,701
Sell my 2016 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2016 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,993$8,878$10,860
Clean$6,732$8,553$10,438
Average$6,211$7,903$9,594
Rough$5,690$7,253$8,751
Sell my 2016 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2016 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,583$10,736$13,006
Clean$8,264$10,343$12,501
Average$7,624$9,557$11,490
Rough$6,984$8,771$10,479
Sell my 2016 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2016 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,685$9,702$11,825
Clean$7,399$9,346$11,366
Average$6,826$8,636$10,447
Rough$6,253$7,925$9,528
Sell my 2016 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2016 Kia Forte LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,144$9,095$11,146
Clean$6,878$8,762$10,713
Average$6,346$8,096$9,847
Rough$5,813$7,430$8,981
Sell my 2016 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2016 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,856$11,141$13,549
Clean$8,526$10,733$13,022
Average$7,866$9,917$11,970
Rough$7,206$9,101$10,917
Sell my 2016 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2016 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,509$8,283$10,147
Clean$6,267$7,980$9,753
Average$5,782$7,373$8,965
Rough$5,296$6,766$8,176
Sell my 2016 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2016 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,056$11,777$14,628
Clean$8,718$11,345$14,060
Average$8,043$10,483$12,923
Rough$7,368$9,620$11,787
Sell my 2016 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Kia Forte on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,267 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,980 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Forte is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,267 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,980 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Kia Forte, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,267 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,980 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Kia Forte. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Kia Forte and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Kia Forte ranges from $5,296 to $10,147, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Kia Forte is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.