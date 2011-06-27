Estimated values
2016 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,110
|$10,143
|$12,286
|Clean
|$7,808
|$9,771
|$11,809
|Average
|$7,203
|$9,028
|$10,854
|Rough
|$6,599
|$8,286
|$9,900
2016 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,379
|$10,423
|$12,580
|Clean
|$8,067
|$10,041
|$12,092
|Average
|$7,442
|$9,278
|$11,114
|Rough
|$6,818
|$8,515
|$10,136
2016 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,888
|$9,909
|$12,040
|Clean
|$7,594
|$9,546
|$11,572
|Average
|$7,006
|$8,821
|$10,637
|Rough
|$6,418
|$8,095
|$9,701
2016 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,993
|$8,878
|$10,860
|Clean
|$6,732
|$8,553
|$10,438
|Average
|$6,211
|$7,903
|$9,594
|Rough
|$5,690
|$7,253
|$8,751
2016 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,583
|$10,736
|$13,006
|Clean
|$8,264
|$10,343
|$12,501
|Average
|$7,624
|$9,557
|$11,490
|Rough
|$6,984
|$8,771
|$10,479
2016 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,685
|$9,702
|$11,825
|Clean
|$7,399
|$9,346
|$11,366
|Average
|$6,826
|$8,636
|$10,447
|Rough
|$6,253
|$7,925
|$9,528
2016 Kia Forte LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,144
|$9,095
|$11,146
|Clean
|$6,878
|$8,762
|$10,713
|Average
|$6,346
|$8,096
|$9,847
|Rough
|$5,813
|$7,430
|$8,981
2016 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,856
|$11,141
|$13,549
|Clean
|$8,526
|$10,733
|$13,022
|Average
|$7,866
|$9,917
|$11,970
|Rough
|$7,206
|$9,101
|$10,917
2016 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,509
|$8,283
|$10,147
|Clean
|$6,267
|$7,980
|$9,753
|Average
|$5,782
|$7,373
|$8,965
|Rough
|$5,296
|$6,766
|$8,176
2016 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,056
|$11,777
|$14,628
|Clean
|$8,718
|$11,345
|$14,060
|Average
|$8,043
|$10,483
|$12,923
|Rough
|$7,368
|$9,620
|$11,787