Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,786
|$5,442
|$6,780
|Clean
|$3,548
|$5,103
|$6,334
|Average
|$3,073
|$4,423
|$5,443
|Rough
|$2,597
|$3,744
|$4,552
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,593
|$5,189
|$6,475
|Clean
|$3,367
|$4,865
|$6,050
|Average
|$2,916
|$4,217
|$5,199
|Rough
|$2,465
|$3,569
|$4,348
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,560
|$5,162
|$6,454
|Clean
|$3,336
|$4,839
|$6,030
|Average
|$2,889
|$4,195
|$5,182
|Rough
|$2,442
|$3,551
|$4,333
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,466
|$5,045
|$6,316
|Clean
|$3,248
|$4,730
|$5,901
|Average
|$2,813
|$4,100
|$5,071
|Rough
|$2,378
|$3,470
|$4,241
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,917
|$5,653
|$7,053
|Clean
|$3,671
|$5,300
|$6,590
|Average
|$3,179
|$4,594
|$5,663
|Rough
|$2,687
|$3,888
|$4,736
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,247
|$4,724
|$5,915
|Clean
|$3,044
|$4,429
|$5,527
|Average
|$2,636
|$3,840
|$4,749
|Rough
|$2,228
|$3,250
|$3,972
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,276
|$6,408
|$8,120
|Clean
|$4,008
|$6,008
|$7,587
|Average
|$3,471
|$5,208
|$6,520
|Rough
|$2,934
|$4,408
|$5,453
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,149
|$5,987
|$7,469
|Clean
|$3,888
|$5,613
|$6,978
|Average
|$3,367
|$4,866
|$5,997
|Rough
|$2,846
|$4,118
|$5,015
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,073
|$5,831
|$7,250
|Clean
|$3,817
|$5,467
|$6,774
|Average
|$3,306
|$4,739
|$5,821
|Rough
|$2,794
|$4,011
|$4,869
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,784
|$5,425
|$6,750
|Clean
|$3,547
|$5,086
|$6,306
|Average
|$3,072
|$4,409
|$5,419
|Rough
|$2,597
|$3,732
|$4,532