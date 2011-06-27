  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,786$5,442$6,780
Clean$3,548$5,103$6,334
Average$3,073$4,423$5,443
Rough$2,597$3,744$4,552
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,593$5,189$6,475
Clean$3,367$4,865$6,050
Average$2,916$4,217$5,199
Rough$2,465$3,569$4,348
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,560$5,162$6,454
Clean$3,336$4,839$6,030
Average$2,889$4,195$5,182
Rough$2,442$3,551$4,333
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,466$5,045$6,316
Clean$3,248$4,730$5,901
Average$2,813$4,100$5,071
Rough$2,378$3,470$4,241
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,917$5,653$7,053
Clean$3,671$5,300$6,590
Average$3,179$4,594$5,663
Rough$2,687$3,888$4,736
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,247$4,724$5,915
Clean$3,044$4,429$5,527
Average$2,636$3,840$4,749
Rough$2,228$3,250$3,972
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,276$6,408$8,120
Clean$4,008$6,008$7,587
Average$3,471$5,208$6,520
Rough$2,934$4,408$5,453
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte SX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,149$5,987$7,469
Clean$3,888$5,613$6,978
Average$3,367$4,866$5,997
Rough$2,846$4,118$5,015
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,073$5,831$7,250
Clean$3,817$5,467$6,774
Average$3,306$4,739$5,821
Rough$2,794$4,011$4,869
Estimated values
2012 Kia Forte EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,784$5,425$6,750
Clean$3,547$5,086$6,306
Average$3,072$4,409$5,419
Rough$2,597$3,732$4,532
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Kia Forte on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,429 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Forte is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,429 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Kia Forte, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,429 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Kia Forte. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Kia Forte and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2012 Kia Forte ranges from $2,228 to $5,915, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Kia Forte is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.