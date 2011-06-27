Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,083
|$17,018
|$20,065
|Clean
|$13,735
|$16,597
|$19,534
|Average
|$13,039
|$15,755
|$18,473
|Rough
|$12,342
|$14,914
|$17,411
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,596
|$16,429
|$19,371
|Clean
|$13,260
|$16,023
|$18,859
|Average
|$12,587
|$15,210
|$17,834
|Rough
|$11,915
|$14,398
|$16,810
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,776
|$19,873
|$23,101
|Clean
|$16,361
|$19,382
|$22,490
|Average
|$15,532
|$18,399
|$21,268
|Rough
|$14,702
|$17,417
|$20,046
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,264
|$19,257
|$22,376
|Clean
|$15,862
|$18,781
|$21,784
|Average
|$15,058
|$17,829
|$20,600
|Rough
|$14,254
|$16,876
|$19,417
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,819
|$16,392
|$19,073
|Clean
|$13,477
|$15,987
|$18,569
|Average
|$12,794
|$15,176
|$17,560
|Rough
|$12,111
|$14,366
|$16,551
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10,360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,758
|$22,051
|$25,486
|Clean
|$18,294
|$21,506
|$24,811
|Average
|$17,367
|$20,415
|$23,463
|Rough
|$16,440
|$19,325
|$22,115
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,190
|$19,227
|$22,389
|Clean
|$15,790
|$18,752
|$21,797
|Average
|$14,990
|$17,801
|$20,613
|Rough
|$14,189
|$16,850
|$19,429
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,597
|$21,873
|$25,293
|Clean
|$18,137
|$21,333
|$24,624
|Average
|$17,218
|$20,251
|$23,286
|Rough
|$16,298
|$19,170
|$21,948
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,052
|$20,177
|$23,434
|Clean
|$16,630
|$19,679
|$22,814
|Average
|$15,787
|$18,681
|$21,575
|Rough
|$14,944
|$17,683
|$20,335
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,054
|$19,093
|$22,257
|Clean
|$15,657
|$18,621
|$21,668
|Average
|$14,863
|$17,677
|$20,491
|Rough
|$14,070
|$16,733
|$19,314
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,766
|$17,843
|$21,038
|Clean
|$14,401
|$17,401
|$20,481
|Average
|$13,671
|$16,519
|$19,368
|Rough
|$12,941
|$15,637
|$18,256
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,851
|$17,945
|$21,159
|Clean
|$14,483
|$17,502
|$20,599
|Average
|$13,749
|$16,615
|$19,480
|Rough
|$13,015
|$15,727
|$18,361
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,536
|$21,670
|$24,944
|Clean
|$18,077
|$21,135
|$24,285
|Average
|$17,161
|$20,063
|$22,965
|Rough
|$16,245
|$18,992
|$21,646
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,557
|$17,105
|$19,764
|Clean
|$14,197
|$16,682
|$19,242
|Average
|$13,478
|$15,837
|$18,196
|Rough
|$12,758
|$14,991
|$17,151
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,075
|$20,202
|$23,462
|Clean
|$16,652
|$19,703
|$22,842
|Average
|$15,808
|$18,704
|$21,601
|Rough
|$14,964
|$17,705
|$20,360
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,277
|$17,253
|$20,342
|Clean
|$13,925
|$16,826
|$19,804
|Average
|$13,219
|$15,973
|$18,728
|Rough
|$12,513
|$15,120
|$17,652
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,445
|$16,247
|$19,156
|Clean
|$13,112
|$15,845
|$18,649
|Average
|$12,448
|$15,042
|$17,636
|Rough
|$11,783
|$14,238
|$16,623
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,459
|$18,681
|$22,026
|Clean
|$15,077
|$18,219
|$21,444
|Average
|$14,313
|$17,296
|$20,279
|Rough
|$13,548
|$16,372
|$19,113
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,239
|$17,206
|$20,287
|Clean
|$13,887
|$16,781
|$19,751
|Average
|$13,183
|$15,930
|$18,677
|Rough
|$12,479
|$15,079
|$17,604
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,496
|$19,933
|$23,502
|Clean
|$16,088
|$19,441
|$22,881
|Average
|$15,272
|$18,455
|$21,638
|Rough
|$14,457
|$17,469
|$20,394
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,033
|$16,957
|$19,993
|Clean
|$13,686
|$16,538
|$19,465
|Average
|$12,992
|$15,700
|$18,407
|Rough
|$12,299
|$14,861
|$17,349
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,754
|$16,621
|$19,597
|Clean
|$13,414
|$16,210
|$19,079
|Average
|$12,734
|$15,388
|$18,042
|Rough
|$12,054
|$14,566
|$17,005
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,477
|$19,544
|$22,739
|Clean
|$16,070
|$19,061
|$22,137
|Average
|$15,255
|$18,094
|$20,934
|Rough
|$14,441
|$17,128
|$19,732
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,656
|$20,659
|$23,796
|Clean
|$17,219
|$20,148
|$23,167
|Average
|$16,346
|$19,126
|$21,908
|Rough
|$15,474
|$18,105
|$20,649
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,621
|$16,460
|$19,407
|Clean
|$13,284
|$16,053
|$18,894
|Average
|$12,611
|$15,239
|$17,867
|Rough
|$11,938
|$14,425
|$16,841
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,570
|$17,302
|$20,146
|Clean
|$14,209
|$16,874
|$19,614
|Average
|$13,489
|$16,018
|$18,548
|Rough
|$12,769
|$15,163
|$17,482
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,812
|$16,691
|$19,680
|Clean
|$13,471
|$16,278
|$19,159
|Average
|$12,788
|$15,453
|$18,118
|Rough
|$12,105
|$14,628
|$17,077
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,650
|$20,836
|$24,157
|Clean
|$17,214
|$20,321
|$23,518
|Average
|$16,341
|$19,291
|$22,240
|Rough
|$15,469
|$18,260
|$20,962
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,423
|$20,183
|$23,072
|Clean
|$16,992
|$19,684
|$22,462
|Average
|$16,131
|$18,686
|$21,241
|Rough
|$15,270
|$17,688
|$20,021
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,617
|$18,592
|$21,691
|Clean
|$15,231
|$18,133
|$21,117
|Average
|$14,459
|$17,214
|$19,970
|Rough
|$13,687
|$16,294
|$18,822
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,205
|$18,373
|$21,663
|Clean
|$14,829
|$17,919
|$21,090
|Average
|$14,077
|$17,011
|$19,944
|Rough
|$13,325
|$16,102
|$18,798
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,539
|$21,762
|$25,126
|Clean
|$18,081
|$21,224
|$24,461
|Average
|$17,164
|$20,148
|$23,132
|Rough
|$16,248
|$19,072
|$21,803