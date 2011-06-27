  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,083$17,018$20,065
Clean$13,735$16,597$19,534
Average$13,039$15,755$18,473
Rough$12,342$14,914$17,411
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,596$16,429$19,371
Clean$13,260$16,023$18,859
Average$12,587$15,210$17,834
Rough$11,915$14,398$16,810
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,776$19,873$23,101
Clean$16,361$19,382$22,490
Average$15,532$18,399$21,268
Rough$14,702$17,417$20,046
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,264$19,257$22,376
Clean$15,862$18,781$21,784
Average$15,058$17,829$20,600
Rough$14,254$16,876$19,417
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,819$16,392$19,073
Clean$13,477$15,987$18,569
Average$12,794$15,176$17,560
Rough$12,111$14,366$16,551
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10,360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,758$22,051$25,486
Clean$18,294$21,506$24,811
Average$17,367$20,415$23,463
Rough$16,440$19,325$22,115
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,190$19,227$22,389
Clean$15,790$18,752$21,797
Average$14,990$17,801$20,613
Rough$14,189$16,850$19,429
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,597$21,873$25,293
Clean$18,137$21,333$24,624
Average$17,218$20,251$23,286
Rough$16,298$19,170$21,948
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,052$20,177$23,434
Clean$16,630$19,679$22,814
Average$15,787$18,681$21,575
Rough$14,944$17,683$20,335
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,054$19,093$22,257
Clean$15,657$18,621$21,668
Average$14,863$17,677$20,491
Rough$14,070$16,733$19,314
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,766$17,843$21,038
Clean$14,401$17,401$20,481
Average$13,671$16,519$19,368
Rough$12,941$15,637$18,256
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,851$17,945$21,159
Clean$14,483$17,502$20,599
Average$13,749$16,615$19,480
Rough$13,015$15,727$18,361
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,536$21,670$24,944
Clean$18,077$21,135$24,285
Average$17,161$20,063$22,965
Rough$16,245$18,992$21,646
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,557$17,105$19,764
Clean$14,197$16,682$19,242
Average$13,478$15,837$18,196
Rough$12,758$14,991$17,151
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,075$20,202$23,462
Clean$16,652$19,703$22,842
Average$15,808$18,704$21,601
Rough$14,964$17,705$20,360
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,277$17,253$20,342
Clean$13,925$16,826$19,804
Average$13,219$15,973$18,728
Rough$12,513$15,120$17,652
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,445$16,247$19,156
Clean$13,112$15,845$18,649
Average$12,448$15,042$17,636
Rough$11,783$14,238$16,623
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,459$18,681$22,026
Clean$15,077$18,219$21,444
Average$14,313$17,296$20,279
Rough$13,548$16,372$19,113
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,239$17,206$20,287
Clean$13,887$16,781$19,751
Average$13,183$15,930$18,677
Rough$12,479$15,079$17,604
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,496$19,933$23,502
Clean$16,088$19,441$22,881
Average$15,272$18,455$21,638
Rough$14,457$17,469$20,394
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,033$16,957$19,993
Clean$13,686$16,538$19,465
Average$12,992$15,700$18,407
Rough$12,299$14,861$17,349
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,754$16,621$19,597
Clean$13,414$16,210$19,079
Average$12,734$15,388$18,042
Rough$12,054$14,566$17,005
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,477$19,544$22,739
Clean$16,070$19,061$22,137
Average$15,255$18,094$20,934
Rough$14,441$17,128$19,732
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,656$20,659$23,796
Clean$17,219$20,148$23,167
Average$16,346$19,126$21,908
Rough$15,474$18,105$20,649
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,621$16,460$19,407
Clean$13,284$16,053$18,894
Average$12,611$15,239$17,867
Rough$11,938$14,425$16,841
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,570$17,302$20,146
Clean$14,209$16,874$19,614
Average$13,489$16,018$18,548
Rough$12,769$15,163$17,482
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,812$16,691$19,680
Clean$13,471$16,278$19,159
Average$12,788$15,453$18,118
Rough$12,105$14,628$17,077
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,650$20,836$24,157
Clean$17,214$20,321$23,518
Average$16,341$19,291$22,240
Rough$15,469$18,260$20,962
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,423$20,183$23,072
Clean$16,992$19,684$22,462
Average$16,131$18,686$21,241
Rough$15,270$17,688$20,021
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,617$18,592$21,691
Clean$15,231$18,133$21,117
Average$14,459$17,214$19,970
Rough$13,687$16,294$18,822
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,205$18,373$21,663
Clean$14,829$17,919$21,090
Average$14,077$17,011$19,944
Rough$13,325$16,102$18,798
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,539$21,762$25,126
Clean$18,081$21,224$24,461
Average$17,164$20,148$23,132
Rough$16,248$19,072$21,803
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Ford Transit Van on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Transit Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,477 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,987 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Ford Transit Van ranges from $12,111 to $19,073, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
