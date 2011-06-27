Estimated values
1993 Geo Metro LSi 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$978
|$1,400
|$1,615
|Clean
|$860
|$1,235
|$1,428
|Average
|$625
|$903
|$1,054
|Rough
|$390
|$572
|$680
Estimated values
1993 Geo Metro LSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$950
|$1,391
|$1,615
|Clean
|$836
|$1,226
|$1,428
|Average
|$607
|$897
|$1,054
|Rough
|$379
|$568
|$680
Estimated values
1993 Geo Metro XFi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$927
|$1,382
|$1,615
|Clean
|$816
|$1,219
|$1,428
|Average
|$592
|$892
|$1,054
|Rough
|$369
|$565
|$680
Estimated values
1993 Geo Metro LSi 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,143
|$1,458
|$1,615
|Clean
|$1,006
|$1,285
|$1,428
|Average
|$731
|$940
|$1,054
|Rough
|$456
|$595
|$680
Estimated values
1993 Geo Metro 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$982
|$1,402
|$1,615
|Clean
|$864
|$1,236
|$1,428
|Average
|$628
|$904
|$1,054
|Rough
|$391
|$573
|$680
Estimated values
1993 Geo Metro 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,376
|$1,615
|Clean
|$797
|$1,213
|$1,428
|Average
|$579
|$888
|$1,054
|Rough
|$361
|$562
|$680