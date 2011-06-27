Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,254
|$25,370
|$27,958
|Clean
|$22,841
|$24,917
|$27,455
|Average
|$22,016
|$24,010
|$26,448
|Rough
|$21,191
|$23,103
|$25,442
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,304
|$30,657
|$33,533
|Clean
|$27,802
|$30,109
|$32,930
|Average
|$26,798
|$29,013
|$31,723
|Rough
|$25,794
|$27,917
|$30,516
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,475
|$27,609
|$30,215
|Clean
|$25,023
|$27,115
|$29,671
|Average
|$24,119
|$26,128
|$28,584
|Rough
|$23,215
|$25,141
|$27,496
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,470
|$26,457
|$28,885
|Clean
|$24,036
|$25,985
|$28,365
|Average
|$23,168
|$25,039
|$27,326
|Rough
|$22,300
|$24,093
|$26,286
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,260
|$33,405
|$36,025
|Clean
|$30,705
|$32,808
|$35,376
|Average
|$29,596
|$31,613
|$34,079
|Rough
|$28,487
|$30,419
|$32,783
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,296
|$31,456
|$34,095
|Clean
|$28,776
|$30,894
|$33,481
|Average
|$27,737
|$29,769
|$32,254
|Rough
|$26,698
|$28,645
|$31,026
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,039
|$25,047
|$27,503
|Clean
|$22,630
|$24,599
|$27,008
|Average
|$21,813
|$23,704
|$26,017
|Rough
|$20,995
|$22,808
|$25,027
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,763
|$21,755
|$24,191
|Clean
|$19,412
|$21,366
|$23,756
|Average
|$18,711
|$20,589
|$22,885
|Rough
|$18,010
|$19,811
|$22,014
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,457
|$29,515
|$32,028
|Clean
|$26,970
|$28,987
|$31,452
|Average
|$25,996
|$27,932
|$30,299
|Rough
|$25,022
|$26,877
|$29,146
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,520
|$34,655
|$37,261
|Clean
|$31,944
|$34,036
|$36,591
|Average
|$30,790
|$32,797
|$35,249
|Rough
|$29,636
|$31,558
|$33,908
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,119
|$24,125
|$26,574
|Clean
|$21,727
|$23,693
|$26,096
|Average
|$20,942
|$22,831
|$25,140
|Rough
|$20,157
|$21,968
|$24,183