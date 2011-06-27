  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,254$25,370$27,958
Clean$22,841$24,917$27,455
Average$22,016$24,010$26,448
Rough$21,191$23,103$25,442
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,304$30,657$33,533
Clean$27,802$30,109$32,930
Average$26,798$29,013$31,723
Rough$25,794$27,917$30,516
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,475$27,609$30,215
Clean$25,023$27,115$29,671
Average$24,119$26,128$28,584
Rough$23,215$25,141$27,496
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,470$26,457$28,885
Clean$24,036$25,985$28,365
Average$23,168$25,039$27,326
Rough$22,300$24,093$26,286
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,260$33,405$36,025
Clean$30,705$32,808$35,376
Average$29,596$31,613$34,079
Rough$28,487$30,419$32,783
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,296$31,456$34,095
Clean$28,776$30,894$33,481
Average$27,737$29,769$32,254
Rough$26,698$28,645$31,026
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,039$25,047$27,503
Clean$22,630$24,599$27,008
Average$21,813$23,704$26,017
Rough$20,995$22,808$25,027
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,763$21,755$24,191
Clean$19,412$21,366$23,756
Average$18,711$20,589$22,885
Rough$18,010$19,811$22,014
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,457$29,515$32,028
Clean$26,970$28,987$31,452
Average$25,996$27,932$30,299
Rough$25,022$26,877$29,146
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,520$34,655$37,261
Clean$31,944$34,036$36,591
Average$30,790$32,797$35,249
Rough$29,636$31,558$33,908
Estimated values
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,119$24,125$26,574
Clean$21,727$23,693$26,096
Average$20,942$22,831$25,140
Rough$20,157$21,968$24,183
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 GMC Acadia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,366 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Acadia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,366 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 GMC Acadia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,366 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 GMC Acadia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 GMC Acadia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 GMC Acadia ranges from $18,010 to $24,191, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 GMC Acadia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.