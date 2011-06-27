Estimated values
2006 Jeep Commander 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,708
|$3,581
|$4,053
|Clean
|$2,485
|$3,287
|$3,721
|Average
|$2,040
|$2,700
|$3,056
|Rough
|$1,594
|$2,113
|$2,392
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Commander Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,307
|$4,064
|$4,475
|Clean
|$3,035
|$3,731
|$4,108
|Average
|$2,491
|$3,065
|$3,374
|Rough
|$1,946
|$2,398
|$2,641
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Commander 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,586
|$3,508
|$4,008
|Clean
|$2,373
|$3,220
|$3,679
|Average
|$1,947
|$2,645
|$3,022
|Rough
|$1,522
|$2,070
|$2,365
Estimated values
2006 Jeep Commander Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,284
|$5,896
|$6,768
|Clean
|$3,932
|$5,412
|$6,213
|Average
|$3,227
|$4,446
|$5,104
|Rough
|$2,521
|$3,479
|$3,994