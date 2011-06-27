  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,608$11,805$13,777
Clean$9,275$11,385$13,273
Average$8,609$10,546$12,265
Rough$7,943$9,707$11,257
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,173$12,612$14,802
Clean$9,821$12,164$14,260
Average$9,115$11,268$13,177
Rough$8,410$10,371$12,094
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,707$13,236$15,506
Clean$10,336$12,765$14,938
Average$9,593$11,825$13,804
Rough$8,851$10,884$12,669
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,419$10,553$12,467
Clean$8,127$10,178$12,011
Average$7,543$9,428$11,099
Rough$6,959$8,677$10,186
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,943$11,180$13,190
Clean$8,633$10,783$12,708
Average$8,013$9,988$11,743
Rough$7,393$9,194$10,777
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,785$13,272$15,506
Clean$10,411$12,800$14,938
Average$9,663$11,857$13,804
Rough$8,916$10,913$12,669
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,127 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,178 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,127 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,178 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,127 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,178 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport ranges from $6,959 to $12,467, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.