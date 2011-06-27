Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,608
|$11,805
|$13,777
|Clean
|$9,275
|$11,385
|$13,273
|Average
|$8,609
|$10,546
|$12,265
|Rough
|$7,943
|$9,707
|$11,257
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,173
|$12,612
|$14,802
|Clean
|$9,821
|$12,164
|$14,260
|Average
|$9,115
|$11,268
|$13,177
|Rough
|$8,410
|$10,371
|$12,094
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,707
|$13,236
|$15,506
|Clean
|$10,336
|$12,765
|$14,938
|Average
|$9,593
|$11,825
|$13,804
|Rough
|$8,851
|$10,884
|$12,669
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,419
|$10,553
|$12,467
|Clean
|$8,127
|$10,178
|$12,011
|Average
|$7,543
|$9,428
|$11,099
|Rough
|$6,959
|$8,677
|$10,186
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,943
|$11,180
|$13,190
|Clean
|$8,633
|$10,783
|$12,708
|Average
|$8,013
|$9,988
|$11,743
|Rough
|$7,393
|$9,194
|$10,777
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,785
|$13,272
|$15,506
|Clean
|$10,411
|$12,800
|$14,938
|Average
|$9,663
|$11,857
|$13,804
|Rough
|$8,916
|$10,913
|$12,669