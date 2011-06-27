Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,210
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4
Combined MPG1922
Total Seating75
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesno
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)305.6/420.2 mi.362.9/477.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.19.1 gal.
Combined MPG1922
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque222 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l2.4 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5600 rpm155 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves2416
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6Inline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesno
engine immobilizeryesno
front fog/driving lightsyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesno
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyesno
JBL premium brand stereo systemyesno
diversity antennayesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
JBL premium brand speakersyesno
radio data systemyesno
mast antennanoyes
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesno
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesno
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
power steeringyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesno
leather trim on shift knobyesno
simulated wood trim on dashyesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
Air conditioningnoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
compassyesno
external temperature displayyesno
trip computeryesno
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesno
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.
captains chairs front seatsyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesno
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.
clothyesyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.54.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
rear heater unityesno
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesno
rear ventilation ductsnoyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.6 cu.ft.80.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3935 lbs.3516 lbs.
Gross weight5360 lbs.5360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.39.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd..34 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees28 degrees
Maximum payload1425 lbs.1844 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees21 degrees
Length184.6 in.184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.6.9 in.
Height68.3 in.67.9 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.
Rear track61.2 in.61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Oasis Green Pearl
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyesno
P225/65R17 tiresyesno
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesno
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesno
P225/70R16 tiresnoyes
Steel spare wheelnoyes
steel wheelsnoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
