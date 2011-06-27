Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|22
|Total Seating
|7
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|305.6/420.2 mi.
|362.9/477.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.1 gal.
|19.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|Torque
|222 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5600 rpm
|155 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|8 total speakers
|yes
|no
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|yes
|no
|diversity antenna
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|radio data system
|yes
|no
|mast antenna
|no
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|no
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|compass
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|yes
|no
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|57.0 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|rear heater unit
|yes
|no
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|no
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|Front track
|62.0 in.
|62.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|80.6 cu.ft.
|80.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3935 lbs.
|3516 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5360 lbs.
|5360 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.5 cu.ft.
|39.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.34 cd.
|.34 cd.
|Angle of approach
|29 degrees
|28 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1425 lbs.
|1844 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22 degrees
|21 degrees
|Length
|184.6 in.
|184.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|6.9 in.
|Height
|68.3 in.
|67.9 in.
|Wheel base
|106.9 in.
|106.9 in.
|Width
|71.9 in.
|71.9 in.
|Rear track
|61.2 in.
|61.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|no
|P225/65R17 tires
|yes
|no
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|P225/70R16 tires
|no
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|no
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,210
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
