Estimated values
2000 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$2,334
|$2,987
|Clean
|$952
|$2,062
|$2,645
|Average
|$696
|$1,518
|$1,961
|Rough
|$439
|$974
|$1,277
Estimated values
2000 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,040
|$1,961
|$2,442
|Clean
|$916
|$1,733
|$2,162
|Average
|$670
|$1,276
|$1,603
|Rough
|$423
|$818
|$1,044