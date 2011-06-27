  1. Home
Used 1990 Toyota Celica Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Celica
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222619
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg24/30 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/413.4 mi.381.6/477.0 mi.270.3/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG222619
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm102 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm200 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.2 l1.6 l2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm103 hp @ 6000 rpm200 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.0 in.34.5 in.34.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.47.7 in.49.9 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.26.8 in.26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room49.2 in.49.2 in.49.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity25 cu.ft.no25 cu.ft.
Length174.0 in.176.0 in.174.0 in.
Curb weight2804 lbs.2500 lbs.3272 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.12.6 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.50.6 in.50.6 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.99.4 in.99.4 in.
Width68.7 in.67.1 in.68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Red
  • Super White
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Ice Blue Pearl
  • Medium Blue Pearl
