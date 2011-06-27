Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$762
|$1,833
|$2,411
|Clean
|$673
|$1,623
|$2,136
|Average
|$495
|$1,204
|$1,586
|Rough
|$317
|$784
|$1,037
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,351
|$1,785
|Clean
|$482
|$1,197
|$1,581
|Average
|$355
|$887
|$1,174
|Rough
|$227
|$578
|$767
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$696
|$1,716
|$2,265
|Clean
|$615
|$1,519
|$2,006
|Average
|$452
|$1,126
|$1,490
|Rough
|$289
|$734
|$973
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,643
|$6,008
|$7,291
|Clean
|$3,217
|$5,320
|$6,459
|Average
|$2,366
|$3,945
|$4,797
|Rough
|$1,514
|$2,569
|$3,134