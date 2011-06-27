  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Traverse Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,852$37,628$39,802
Clean$35,362$37,112$39,253
Average$34,384$36,080$38,155
Rough$33,405$35,048$37,056
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,931$35,739$37,950
Clean$33,468$35,249$37,427
Average$32,542$34,269$36,379
Rough$31,616$33,288$35,332
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,216$27,005$29,194
Clean$24,872$26,634$28,791
Average$24,184$25,894$27,985
Rough$23,496$25,153$27,180
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,081$29,877$32,075
Clean$27,698$29,467$31,632
Average$26,932$28,648$30,747
Rough$26,165$27,828$29,862
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,014$41,815$44,021
Clean$39,468$41,242$43,413
Average$38,376$40,095$42,198
Rough$37,284$38,948$40,983
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,017$41,775$43,927
Clean$39,471$41,202$43,321
Average$38,379$40,056$42,109
Rough$37,287$38,911$40,897
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,479$32,261$34,441
Clean$30,063$31,819$33,966
Average$29,231$30,934$33,015
Rough$28,399$30,049$32,065
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,874$31,698$33,930
Clean$29,466$31,263$33,462
Average$28,651$30,394$32,525
Rough$27,836$29,525$31,589
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,024$39,806$41,987
Clean$37,505$39,260$41,407
Average$36,467$38,168$40,249
Rough$35,430$37,076$39,090
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,976$35,748$37,916
Clean$33,512$35,257$37,392
Average$32,585$34,277$36,346
Rough$31,657$33,296$35,300
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,172$48,792$50,774
Clean$46,529$48,123$50,074
Average$45,241$46,785$48,672
Rough$43,954$45,447$47,271
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,997$46,676$48,730
Clean$44,383$46,036$48,057
Average$43,154$44,755$46,712
Rough$41,926$43,475$45,367
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,521$44,217$46,293
Clean$41,941$43,610$45,654
Average$40,780$42,398$44,376
Rough$39,620$41,185$43,099
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Chevrolet Traverse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,063 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,819 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Traverse is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,063 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,819 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,063 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,819 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse ranges from $28,399 to $34,441, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.