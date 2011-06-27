Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,852
|$37,628
|$39,802
|Clean
|$35,362
|$37,112
|$39,253
|Average
|$34,384
|$36,080
|$38,155
|Rough
|$33,405
|$35,048
|$37,056
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,931
|$35,739
|$37,950
|Clean
|$33,468
|$35,249
|$37,427
|Average
|$32,542
|$34,269
|$36,379
|Rough
|$31,616
|$33,288
|$35,332
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,216
|$27,005
|$29,194
|Clean
|$24,872
|$26,634
|$28,791
|Average
|$24,184
|$25,894
|$27,985
|Rough
|$23,496
|$25,153
|$27,180
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,081
|$29,877
|$32,075
|Clean
|$27,698
|$29,467
|$31,632
|Average
|$26,932
|$28,648
|$30,747
|Rough
|$26,165
|$27,828
|$29,862
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,014
|$41,815
|$44,021
|Clean
|$39,468
|$41,242
|$43,413
|Average
|$38,376
|$40,095
|$42,198
|Rough
|$37,284
|$38,948
|$40,983
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,017
|$41,775
|$43,927
|Clean
|$39,471
|$41,202
|$43,321
|Average
|$38,379
|$40,056
|$42,109
|Rough
|$37,287
|$38,911
|$40,897
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,479
|$32,261
|$34,441
|Clean
|$30,063
|$31,819
|$33,966
|Average
|$29,231
|$30,934
|$33,015
|Rough
|$28,399
|$30,049
|$32,065
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,874
|$31,698
|$33,930
|Clean
|$29,466
|$31,263
|$33,462
|Average
|$28,651
|$30,394
|$32,525
|Rough
|$27,836
|$29,525
|$31,589
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,024
|$39,806
|$41,987
|Clean
|$37,505
|$39,260
|$41,407
|Average
|$36,467
|$38,168
|$40,249
|Rough
|$35,430
|$37,076
|$39,090
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,976
|$35,748
|$37,916
|Clean
|$33,512
|$35,257
|$37,392
|Average
|$32,585
|$34,277
|$36,346
|Rough
|$31,657
|$33,296
|$35,300
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,172
|$48,792
|$50,774
|Clean
|$46,529
|$48,123
|$50,074
|Average
|$45,241
|$46,785
|$48,672
|Rough
|$43,954
|$45,447
|$47,271
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,997
|$46,676
|$48,730
|Clean
|$44,383
|$46,036
|$48,057
|Average
|$43,154
|$44,755
|$46,712
|Rough
|$41,926
|$43,475
|$45,367
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,521
|$44,217
|$46,293
|Clean
|$41,941
|$43,610
|$45,654
|Average
|$40,780
|$42,398
|$44,376
|Rough
|$39,620
|$41,185
|$43,099