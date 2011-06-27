  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,635$3,770$4,393
Clean$2,357$3,378$3,936
Average$1,801$2,594$3,022
Rough$1,245$1,811$2,108
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,648$3,743$4,346
Clean$2,368$3,354$3,894
Average$1,809$2,576$2,990
Rough$1,250$1,798$2,085
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,907$4,206$4,920
Clean$2,600$3,769$4,408
Average$1,987$2,895$3,385
Rough$1,373$2,020$2,361
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,644$3,793$4,425
Clean$2,365$3,399$3,965
Average$1,807$2,611$3,044
Rough$1,249$1,822$2,123
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,983$4,202$4,874
Clean$2,668$3,765$4,367
Average$2,038$2,892$3,352
Rough$1,409$2,019$2,338
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,774$3,929$4,564
Clean$2,482$3,520$4,089
Average$1,896$2,704$3,140
Rough$1,310$1,887$2,190
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,177$4,535$5,281
Clean$2,842$4,063$4,731
Average$2,171$3,121$3,633
Rough$1,501$2,178$2,534
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Standard 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,613$3,551$4,067
Clean$2,337$3,182$3,644
Average$1,786$2,444$2,798
Rough$1,234$1,706$1,952
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Standard 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,427$3,188$3,610
Clean$2,171$2,857$3,235
Average$1,658$2,194$2,483
Rough$1,146$1,532$1,732
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,879$4,171$4,881
Clean$2,575$3,738$4,373
Average$1,967$2,871$3,358
Rough$1,359$2,004$2,342
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,171 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,857 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,171 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,857 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Toyota Camry, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,171 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,857 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Toyota Camry. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Toyota Camry and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Toyota Camry ranges from $1,146 to $3,610, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Toyota Camry is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.