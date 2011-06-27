Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,635
|$3,770
|$4,393
|Clean
|$2,357
|$3,378
|$3,936
|Average
|$1,801
|$2,594
|$3,022
|Rough
|$1,245
|$1,811
|$2,108
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,648
|$3,743
|$4,346
|Clean
|$2,368
|$3,354
|$3,894
|Average
|$1,809
|$2,576
|$2,990
|Rough
|$1,250
|$1,798
|$2,085
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,907
|$4,206
|$4,920
|Clean
|$2,600
|$3,769
|$4,408
|Average
|$1,987
|$2,895
|$3,385
|Rough
|$1,373
|$2,020
|$2,361
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,644
|$3,793
|$4,425
|Clean
|$2,365
|$3,399
|$3,965
|Average
|$1,807
|$2,611
|$3,044
|Rough
|$1,249
|$1,822
|$2,123
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,983
|$4,202
|$4,874
|Clean
|$2,668
|$3,765
|$4,367
|Average
|$2,038
|$2,892
|$3,352
|Rough
|$1,409
|$2,019
|$2,338
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,774
|$3,929
|$4,564
|Clean
|$2,482
|$3,520
|$4,089
|Average
|$1,896
|$2,704
|$3,140
|Rough
|$1,310
|$1,887
|$2,190
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,177
|$4,535
|$5,281
|Clean
|$2,842
|$4,063
|$4,731
|Average
|$2,171
|$3,121
|$3,633
|Rough
|$1,501
|$2,178
|$2,534
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Standard 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,613
|$3,551
|$4,067
|Clean
|$2,337
|$3,182
|$3,644
|Average
|$1,786
|$2,444
|$2,798
|Rough
|$1,234
|$1,706
|$1,952
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry Standard 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,427
|$3,188
|$3,610
|Clean
|$2,171
|$2,857
|$3,235
|Average
|$1,658
|$2,194
|$2,483
|Rough
|$1,146
|$1,532
|$1,732
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,879
|$4,171
|$4,881
|Clean
|$2,575
|$3,738
|$4,373
|Average
|$1,967
|$2,871
|$3,358
|Rough
|$1,359
|$2,004
|$2,342