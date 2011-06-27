  1. Home
2005 Subaru Forester Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,832$2,961$3,570
Clean$1,676$2,705$3,261
Average$1,363$2,194$2,642
Rough$1,050$1,683$2,023
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XS AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,770$2,862$3,453
Clean$1,619$2,615$3,153
Average$1,317$2,121$2,555
Rough$1,014$1,627$1,957
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester X AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,529$2,567$3,129
Clean$1,398$2,346$2,858
Average$1,137$1,903$2,316
Rough$876$1,459$1,773
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XT AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,000$3,070$3,648
Clean$1,830$2,805$3,332
Average$1,488$2,275$2,699
Rough$1,146$1,745$2,067
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XS AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,007$3,074$3,651
Clean$1,835$2,809$3,334
Average$1,493$2,278$2,702
Rough$1,150$1,747$2,069
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XS AWD 4dr Wagon w/Moonroof (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,353$1,830$2,089
Clean$1,237$1,672$1,908
Average$1,006$1,356$1,546
Rough$775$1,040$1,184
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XT AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,945$2,994$3,561
Clean$1,779$2,736$3,253
Average$1,446$2,219$2,635
Rough$1,114$1,702$2,018
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester X AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,556$2,573$3,123
Clean$1,423$2,351$2,852
Average$1,158$1,907$2,311
Rough$892$1,462$1,770
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XS L.L.Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,877$2,900$3,452
Clean$1,717$2,650$3,153
Average$1,396$2,149$2,555
Rough$1,076$1,649$1,956
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XS AWD 4dr Wagon w/Moonroof (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,071$1,329$1,468
Clean$980$1,215$1,341
Average$797$985$1,087
Rough$614$756$832
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,692$2,432$2,832
Clean$1,548$2,222$2,587
Average$1,259$1,802$2,096
Rough$970$1,382$1,605
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Subaru Forester on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,398 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,346 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Forester is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,398 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,346 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Subaru Forester, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,398 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,346 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Subaru Forester. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Subaru Forester and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Subaru Forester ranges from $876 to $3,129, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Subaru Forester is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.