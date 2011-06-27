Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,832
|$2,961
|$3,570
|Clean
|$1,676
|$2,705
|$3,261
|Average
|$1,363
|$2,194
|$2,642
|Rough
|$1,050
|$1,683
|$2,023
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XS AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$2,862
|$3,453
|Clean
|$1,619
|$2,615
|$3,153
|Average
|$1,317
|$2,121
|$2,555
|Rough
|$1,014
|$1,627
|$1,957
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester X AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,529
|$2,567
|$3,129
|Clean
|$1,398
|$2,346
|$2,858
|Average
|$1,137
|$1,903
|$2,316
|Rough
|$876
|$1,459
|$1,773
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XT AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,000
|$3,070
|$3,648
|Clean
|$1,830
|$2,805
|$3,332
|Average
|$1,488
|$2,275
|$2,699
|Rough
|$1,146
|$1,745
|$2,067
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XS AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$3,074
|$3,651
|Clean
|$1,835
|$2,809
|$3,334
|Average
|$1,493
|$2,278
|$2,702
|Rough
|$1,150
|$1,747
|$2,069
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XS AWD 4dr Wagon w/Moonroof (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,353
|$1,830
|$2,089
|Clean
|$1,237
|$1,672
|$1,908
|Average
|$1,006
|$1,356
|$1,546
|Rough
|$775
|$1,040
|$1,184
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XT AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,945
|$2,994
|$3,561
|Clean
|$1,779
|$2,736
|$3,253
|Average
|$1,446
|$2,219
|$2,635
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,702
|$2,018
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester X AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,573
|$3,123
|Clean
|$1,423
|$2,351
|$2,852
|Average
|$1,158
|$1,907
|$2,311
|Rough
|$892
|$1,462
|$1,770
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XS L.L.Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,877
|$2,900
|$3,452
|Clean
|$1,717
|$2,650
|$3,153
|Average
|$1,396
|$2,149
|$2,555
|Rough
|$1,076
|$1,649
|$1,956
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XS AWD 4dr Wagon w/Moonroof (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,071
|$1,329
|$1,468
|Clean
|$980
|$1,215
|$1,341
|Average
|$797
|$985
|$1,087
|Rough
|$614
|$756
|$832
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Forester XT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,692
|$2,432
|$2,832
|Clean
|$1,548
|$2,222
|$2,587
|Average
|$1,259
|$1,802
|$2,096
|Rough
|$970
|$1,382
|$1,605