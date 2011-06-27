Estimated values
2010 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,334
|$13,039
|$14,940
|Clean
|$9,633
|$12,151
|$13,874
|Average
|$8,230
|$10,373
|$11,744
|Rough
|$6,828
|$8,595
|$9,613
Estimated values
2010 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,396
|$14,167
|$16,121
|Clean
|$10,623
|$13,202
|$14,972
|Average
|$9,076
|$11,270
|$12,673
|Rough
|$7,530
|$9,338
|$10,373
Estimated values
2010 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,048
|$11,895
|$13,874
|Clean
|$8,434
|$11,084
|$12,884
|Average
|$7,206
|$9,463
|$10,906
|Rough
|$5,978
|$7,841
|$8,927
Estimated values
2010 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,777
|$12,423
|$14,277
|Clean
|$9,114
|$11,576
|$13,259
|Average
|$7,787
|$9,882
|$11,223
|Rough
|$6,460
|$8,188
|$9,187
Estimated values
2010 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,371
|$13,045
|$14,923
|Clean
|$9,667
|$12,155
|$13,859
|Average
|$8,260
|$10,377
|$11,731
|Rough
|$6,852
|$8,598
|$9,602
Estimated values
2010 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,967
|$11,697
|$13,596
|Clean
|$8,359
|$10,899
|$12,627
|Average
|$7,142
|$9,304
|$10,688
|Rough
|$5,925
|$7,710
|$8,748
Estimated values
2010 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,422
|$12,829
|$14,532
|Clean
|$9,715
|$11,954
|$13,496
|Average
|$8,300
|$10,205
|$11,423
|Rough
|$6,886
|$8,456
|$9,351
Estimated values
2010 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,184
|$12,664
|$14,413
|Clean
|$9,493
|$11,801
|$13,386
|Average
|$8,111
|$10,074
|$11,330
|Rough
|$6,729
|$8,348
|$9,274
Estimated values
2010 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,046
|$11,539
|$13,286
|Clean
|$8,432
|$10,753
|$12,338
|Average
|$7,204
|$9,179
|$10,443
|Rough
|$5,977
|$7,606
|$8,549