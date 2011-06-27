Estimated values
2010 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,708
|$7,105
|$8,091
|Clean
|$5,320
|$6,620
|$7,514
|Average
|$4,546
|$5,652
|$6,360
|Rough
|$3,771
|$4,683
|$5,206
Estimated values
2010 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,686
|$6,127
|$7,128
|Clean
|$4,368
|$5,709
|$6,620
|Average
|$3,732
|$4,874
|$5,603
|Rough
|$3,096
|$4,038
|$4,587
Estimated values
2010 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,568
|$4,739
|$5,553
|Clean
|$3,326
|$4,416
|$5,157
|Average
|$2,841
|$3,770
|$4,365
|Rough
|$2,357
|$3,124
|$3,573
Estimated values
2010 MINI Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,744
|$5,037
|$5,933
|Clean
|$3,490
|$4,694
|$5,510
|Average
|$2,982
|$4,007
|$4,664
|Rough
|$2,473
|$3,320
|$3,818
Estimated values
2010 MINI Cooper S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,350
|$5,728
|$6,685
|Clean
|$4,055
|$5,337
|$6,208
|Average
|$3,465
|$4,557
|$5,255
|Rough
|$2,874
|$3,776
|$4,301
Estimated values
2010 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,930
|$4,033
|$4,794
|Clean
|$2,731
|$3,758
|$4,452
|Average
|$2,333
|$3,208
|$3,768
|Rough
|$1,936
|$2,659
|$3,084