2010 MINI Cooper Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,708$7,105$8,091
Clean$5,320$6,620$7,514
Average$4,546$5,652$6,360
Rough$3,771$4,683$5,206
Estimated values
2010 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,686$6,127$7,128
Clean$4,368$5,709$6,620
Average$3,732$4,874$5,603
Rough$3,096$4,038$4,587
Estimated values
2010 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,568$4,739$5,553
Clean$3,326$4,416$5,157
Average$2,841$3,770$4,365
Rough$2,357$3,124$3,573
Estimated values
2010 MINI Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,744$5,037$5,933
Clean$3,490$4,694$5,510
Average$2,982$4,007$4,664
Rough$2,473$3,320$3,818
Estimated values
2010 MINI Cooper S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,350$5,728$6,685
Clean$4,055$5,337$6,208
Average$3,465$4,557$5,255
Rough$2,874$3,776$4,301
Estimated values
2010 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,930$4,033$4,794
Clean$2,731$3,758$4,452
Average$2,333$3,208$3,768
Rough$1,936$2,659$3,084
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 MINI Cooper on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 MINI Cooper with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,731 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,758 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a MINI Cooper is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 MINI Cooper with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,731 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,758 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 MINI Cooper, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 MINI Cooper with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,731 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,758 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 MINI Cooper. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 MINI Cooper and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 MINI Cooper ranges from $1,936 to $4,794, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 MINI Cooper is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.