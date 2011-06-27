Estimated values
1990 Porsche 944 S2 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,124
|$7,034
|$9,137
|Clean
|$2,773
|$6,260
|$8,137
|Average
|$2,071
|$4,713
|$6,137
|Rough
|$1,369
|$3,166
|$4,137
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,700
|$6,151
|$8,008
|Clean
|$2,396
|$5,474
|$7,131
|Average
|$1,790
|$4,121
|$5,378
|Rough
|$1,183
|$2,769
|$3,625