Estimated values
2011 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,045
|$8,735
|$10,006
|Clean
|$6,619
|$8,199
|$9,362
|Average
|$5,765
|$7,128
|$8,076
|Rough
|$4,912
|$6,056
|$6,789
Estimated values
2011 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,794
|$7,534
|$8,829
|Clean
|$5,443
|$7,072
|$8,262
|Average
|$4,741
|$6,148
|$7,126
|Rough
|$4,039
|$5,223
|$5,991
Estimated values
2011 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,790
|$4,959
|$5,827
|Clean
|$3,561
|$4,655
|$5,453
|Average
|$3,102
|$4,047
|$4,703
|Rough
|$2,643
|$3,438
|$3,954
Estimated values
2011 MINI Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,809
|$6,432
|$7,633
|Clean
|$4,517
|$6,037
|$7,143
|Average
|$3,935
|$5,248
|$6,161
|Rough
|$3,353
|$4,459
|$5,179
Estimated values
2011 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,613
|$6,094
|$7,192
|Clean
|$4,334
|$5,720
|$6,730
|Average
|$3,775
|$4,973
|$5,805
|Rough
|$3,217
|$4,225
|$4,880
Estimated values
2011 MINI Cooper S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,595
|$7,324
|$8,609
|Clean
|$5,256
|$6,875
|$8,056
|Average
|$4,578
|$5,976
|$6,949
|Rough
|$3,901
|$5,078
|$5,841