Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,209$4,633$5,490
Clean$3,020$4,353$5,150
Average$2,642$3,794$4,471
Rough$2,264$3,235$3,791
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego LX 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,574$5,037$5,921
Clean$3,363$4,733$5,554
Average$2,942$4,125$4,821
Rough$2,522$3,517$4,088
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego EX 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,711$5,286$6,236
Clean$3,492$4,967$5,850
Average$3,055$4,329$5,077
Rough$2,618$3,691$4,305
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,837$6,779$7,951
Clean$4,552$6,370$7,459
Average$3,983$5,552$6,474
Rough$3,413$4,734$5,489
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego EX 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,058$5,163$5,834
Clean$3,819$4,851$5,472
Average$3,341$4,228$4,750
Rough$2,863$3,605$4,028
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,990$4,345$5,160
Clean$2,814$4,082$4,841
Average$2,462$3,558$4,202
Rough$2,110$3,034$3,563
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,362$4,859$5,762
Clean$3,164$4,566$5,405
Average$2,768$3,980$4,691
Rough$2,372$3,393$3,978
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,774$4,023$4,777
Clean$2,610$3,780$4,481
Average$2,284$3,294$3,889
Rough$1,957$2,809$3,298
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,543$7,206$7,619
Clean$6,157$6,771$7,148
Average$5,387$5,901$6,204
Rough$4,617$5,032$5,260
Sell my 2009 Kia Borrego with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Borrego near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Kia Borrego on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Kia Borrego with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,814 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,082 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Borrego is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2009 Kia Borrego, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Kia Borrego. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Kia Borrego and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Kia Borrego ranges from $2,110 to $5,160, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Kia Borrego is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.