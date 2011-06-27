Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,209
|$4,633
|$5,490
|Clean
|$3,020
|$4,353
|$5,150
|Average
|$2,642
|$3,794
|$4,471
|Rough
|$2,264
|$3,235
|$3,791
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego LX 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,574
|$5,037
|$5,921
|Clean
|$3,363
|$4,733
|$5,554
|Average
|$2,942
|$4,125
|$4,821
|Rough
|$2,522
|$3,517
|$4,088
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego EX 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,711
|$5,286
|$6,236
|Clean
|$3,492
|$4,967
|$5,850
|Average
|$3,055
|$4,329
|$5,077
|Rough
|$2,618
|$3,691
|$4,305
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,837
|$6,779
|$7,951
|Clean
|$4,552
|$6,370
|$7,459
|Average
|$3,983
|$5,552
|$6,474
|Rough
|$3,413
|$4,734
|$5,489
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego EX 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,058
|$5,163
|$5,834
|Clean
|$3,819
|$4,851
|$5,472
|Average
|$3,341
|$4,228
|$4,750
|Rough
|$2,863
|$3,605
|$4,028
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,990
|$4,345
|$5,160
|Clean
|$2,814
|$4,082
|$4,841
|Average
|$2,462
|$3,558
|$4,202
|Rough
|$2,110
|$3,034
|$3,563
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,362
|$4,859
|$5,762
|Clean
|$3,164
|$4,566
|$5,405
|Average
|$2,768
|$3,980
|$4,691
|Rough
|$2,372
|$3,393
|$3,978
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,774
|$4,023
|$4,777
|Clean
|$2,610
|$3,780
|$4,481
|Average
|$2,284
|$3,294
|$3,889
|Rough
|$1,957
|$2,809
|$3,298
Estimated values
2009 Kia Borrego Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,543
|$7,206
|$7,619
|Clean
|$6,157
|$6,771
|$7,148
|Average
|$5,387
|$5,901
|$6,204
|Rough
|$4,617
|$5,032
|$5,260