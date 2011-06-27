Estimated values
2000 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,156
|$1,857
|$2,242
|Clean
|$1,014
|$1,633
|$1,971
|Average
|$730
|$1,184
|$1,430
|Rough
|$447
|$736
|$889
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,170
|$2,090
|$2,593
|Clean
|$1,026
|$1,838
|$2,280
|Average
|$739
|$1,333
|$1,654
|Rough
|$452
|$828
|$1,028
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Altima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,392
|$2,493
|$3,094
|Clean
|$1,221
|$2,192
|$2,721
|Average
|$880
|$1,590
|$1,974
|Rough
|$538
|$988
|$1,227
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$2,498
|$3,103
|Clean
|$1,216
|$2,196
|$2,728
|Average
|$876
|$1,593
|$1,979
|Rough
|$536
|$990
|$1,230