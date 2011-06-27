Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,785
|$17,685
|$20,277
|Clean
|$13,932
|$16,668
|$19,108
|Average
|$12,226
|$14,634
|$16,772
|Rough
|$10,520
|$12,600
|$14,435
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,072
|$21,148
|$23,898
|Clean
|$17,030
|$19,932
|$22,521
|Average
|$14,945
|$17,500
|$19,767
|Rough
|$12,859
|$15,067
|$17,013
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,589
|$22,917
|$25,892
|Clean
|$18,459
|$21,599
|$24,401
|Average
|$16,199
|$18,964
|$21,417
|Rough
|$13,939
|$16,328
|$18,433
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,709
|$38,190
|$42,201
|Clean
|$31,765
|$35,994
|$39,770
|Average
|$27,876
|$31,601
|$34,907
|Rough
|$23,986
|$27,209
|$30,044
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,840
|$17,751
|$20,351
|Clean
|$13,984
|$16,730
|$19,178
|Average
|$12,272
|$14,689
|$16,833
|Rough
|$10,559
|$12,647
|$14,488
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 Sport Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,729
|$20,094
|$22,212
|Clean
|$16,706
|$18,939
|$20,932
|Average
|$14,661
|$16,628
|$18,373
|Rough
|$12,615
|$14,317
|$15,813
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E250 Sport BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,386
|$17,968
|$20,274
|Clean
|$14,499
|$16,934
|$19,106
|Average
|$12,724
|$14,868
|$16,770
|Rough
|$10,948
|$12,802
|$14,434
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,840
|$17,751
|$20,352
|Clean
|$13,984
|$16,730
|$19,179
|Average
|$12,272
|$14,689
|$16,834
|Rough
|$10,559
|$12,647
|$14,489
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Wagon AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,456
|$42,414
|$48,625
|Clean
|$33,411
|$39,975
|$45,824
|Average
|$29,320
|$35,097
|$40,221
|Rough
|$25,229
|$30,219
|$34,617
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,829
|$15,543
|$17,079
|Clean
|$13,031
|$14,649
|$16,095
|Average
|$11,436
|$12,861
|$14,127
|Rough
|$9,840
|$11,074
|$12,159
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,061
|$17,814
|$20,273
|Clean
|$14,192
|$16,790
|$19,105
|Average
|$12,455
|$14,741
|$16,769
|Rough
|$10,717
|$12,692
|$14,433
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,547
|$25,774
|$29,549
|Clean
|$20,304
|$24,292
|$27,846
|Average
|$17,818
|$21,327
|$24,441
|Rough
|$15,332
|$18,363
|$21,037
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,295
|$18,296
|$20,975
|Clean
|$14,413
|$17,244
|$19,767
|Average
|$12,648
|$15,140
|$17,350
|Rough
|$10,883
|$13,036
|$14,933
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,564
|$38,798
|$43,478
|Clean
|$31,628
|$36,567
|$40,973
|Average
|$27,756
|$32,105
|$35,963
|Rough
|$23,883
|$27,643
|$30,953
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,187
|$18,166
|$20,827
|Clean
|$14,311
|$17,121
|$19,627
|Average
|$12,558
|$15,032
|$17,227
|Rough
|$10,806
|$12,943
|$14,827
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,632
|$22,288
|$25,553
|Clean
|$17,557
|$21,006
|$24,081
|Average
|$15,408
|$18,443
|$21,136
|Rough
|$13,258
|$15,880
|$18,192
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,160
|$21,113
|$23,753
|Clean
|$17,112
|$19,899
|$22,384
|Average
|$15,017
|$17,471
|$19,647
|Rough
|$12,922
|$15,042
|$16,910
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,013
|$17,958
|$20,588
|Clean
|$14,147
|$16,925
|$19,402
|Average
|$12,415
|$14,860
|$17,030
|Rough
|$10,682
|$12,795
|$14,657
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,052
|$22,384
|$25,361
|Clean
|$17,953
|$21,097
|$23,899
|Average
|$15,755
|$18,523
|$20,977
|Rough
|$13,557
|$15,948
|$18,055
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,097
|$18,059
|$20,704
|Clean
|$14,226
|$17,020
|$19,511
|Average
|$12,484
|$14,944
|$17,125
|Rough
|$10,742
|$12,867
|$14,740