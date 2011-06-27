  1. Home
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,785$17,685$20,277
Clean$13,932$16,668$19,108
Average$12,226$14,634$16,772
Rough$10,520$12,600$14,435
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,072$21,148$23,898
Clean$17,030$19,932$22,521
Average$14,945$17,500$19,767
Rough$12,859$15,067$17,013
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,589$22,917$25,892
Clean$18,459$21,599$24,401
Average$16,199$18,964$21,417
Rough$13,939$16,328$18,433
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,709$38,190$42,201
Clean$31,765$35,994$39,770
Average$27,876$31,601$34,907
Rough$23,986$27,209$30,044
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,840$17,751$20,351
Clean$13,984$16,730$19,178
Average$12,272$14,689$16,833
Rough$10,559$12,647$14,488
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 Sport Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,729$20,094$22,212
Clean$16,706$18,939$20,932
Average$14,661$16,628$18,373
Rough$12,615$14,317$15,813
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E250 Sport BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,386$17,968$20,274
Clean$14,499$16,934$19,106
Average$12,724$14,868$16,770
Rough$10,948$12,802$14,434
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,840$17,751$20,352
Clean$13,984$16,730$19,179
Average$12,272$14,689$16,834
Rough$10,559$12,647$14,489
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Wagon AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,456$42,414$48,625
Clean$33,411$39,975$45,824
Average$29,320$35,097$40,221
Rough$25,229$30,219$34,617
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,829$15,543$17,079
Clean$13,031$14,649$16,095
Average$11,436$12,861$14,127
Rough$9,840$11,074$12,159
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,061$17,814$20,273
Clean$14,192$16,790$19,105
Average$12,455$14,741$16,769
Rough$10,717$12,692$14,433
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,547$25,774$29,549
Clean$20,304$24,292$27,846
Average$17,818$21,327$24,441
Rough$15,332$18,363$21,037
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,295$18,296$20,975
Clean$14,413$17,244$19,767
Average$12,648$15,140$17,350
Rough$10,883$13,036$14,933
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,564$38,798$43,478
Clean$31,628$36,567$40,973
Average$27,756$32,105$35,963
Rough$23,883$27,643$30,953
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,187$18,166$20,827
Clean$14,311$17,121$19,627
Average$12,558$15,032$17,227
Rough$10,806$12,943$14,827
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,632$22,288$25,553
Clean$17,557$21,006$24,081
Average$15,408$18,443$21,136
Rough$13,258$15,880$18,192
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,160$21,113$23,753
Clean$17,112$19,899$22,384
Average$15,017$17,471$19,647
Rough$12,922$15,042$16,910
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,013$17,958$20,588
Clean$14,147$16,925$19,402
Average$12,415$14,860$17,030
Rough$10,682$12,795$14,657
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,052$22,384$25,361
Clean$17,953$21,097$23,899
Average$15,755$18,523$20,977
Rough$13,557$15,948$18,055
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,097$18,059$20,704
Clean$14,226$17,020$19,511
Average$12,484$14,944$17,125
Rough$10,742$12,867$14,740
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,932 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,668 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz E-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,932 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,668 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,932 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,668 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class ranges from $10,520 to $20,277, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.