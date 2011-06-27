Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,084
|$2,076
|$2,577
|Clean
|$967
|$1,852
|$2,307
|Average
|$733
|$1,404
|$1,766
|Rough
|$499
|$957
|$1,225
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,271
|$2,047
|$2,437
|Clean
|$1,133
|$1,827
|$2,181
|Average
|$859
|$1,385
|$1,669
|Rough
|$585
|$944
|$1,158
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$840
|$1,416
|$1,706
|Clean
|$749
|$1,263
|$1,527
|Average
|$568
|$958
|$1,169
|Rough
|$387
|$653
|$811
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,454
|$2,648
|$3,249
|Clean
|$1,297
|$2,362
|$2,908
|Average
|$983
|$1,791
|$2,226
|Rough
|$670
|$1,220
|$1,544
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,260
|$2,248
|$2,746
|Clean
|$1,124
|$2,006
|$2,458
|Average
|$852
|$1,521
|$1,881
|Rough
|$580
|$1,036
|$1,305
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,593
|$2,892
|$3,548
|Clean
|$1,421
|$2,580
|$3,176
|Average
|$1,077
|$1,956
|$2,431
|Rough
|$733
|$1,333
|$1,686
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$2,399
|$2,995
|Clean
|$1,092
|$2,141
|$2,681
|Average
|$828
|$1,623
|$2,052
|Rough
|$564
|$1,106
|$1,423
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 GT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,097
|$1,972
|$2,414
|Clean
|$979
|$1,760
|$2,161
|Average
|$742
|$1,334
|$1,654
|Rough
|$505
|$909
|$1,147
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$1,791
|$2,127
|Clean
|$1,000
|$1,598
|$1,903
|Average
|$758
|$1,212
|$1,457
|Rough
|$516
|$826
|$1,010
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,104
|$1,983
|$2,427
|Clean
|$985
|$1,769
|$2,172
|Average
|$746
|$1,341
|$1,662
|Rough
|$508
|$914
|$1,153
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,021
|$1,700
|$2,040
|Clean
|$911
|$1,516
|$1,826
|Average
|$690
|$1,150
|$1,397
|Rough
|$470
|$783
|$969
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$2,075
|$2,478
|Clean
|$1,132
|$1,851
|$2,218
|Average
|$858
|$1,404
|$1,697
|Rough
|$584
|$956
|$1,177
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$792
|$1,336
|$1,609
|Clean
|$706
|$1,192
|$1,440
|Average
|$535
|$904
|$1,102
|Rough
|$365
|$616
|$765
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,139
|$1,842
|$2,193
|Clean
|$1,016
|$1,643
|$1,963
|Average
|$770
|$1,246
|$1,502
|Rough
|$524
|$849
|$1,042
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,242
|$2,380
|$2,957
|Clean
|$1,108
|$2,123
|$2,646
|Average
|$840
|$1,610
|$2,026
|Rough
|$572
|$1,097
|$1,405
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,109
|$1,828
|$2,188
|Clean
|$989
|$1,631
|$1,958
|Average
|$750
|$1,236
|$1,499
|Rough
|$511
|$842
|$1,040
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,326
|$2,456
|$3,028
|Clean
|$1,183
|$2,191
|$2,710
|Average
|$897
|$1,662
|$2,075
|Rough
|$611
|$1,132
|$1,439
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,140
|$1,883
|$2,256
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,680
|$2,019
|Average
|$771
|$1,274
|$1,545
|Rough
|$525
|$868
|$1,072
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,096
|$1,868
|$2,256
|Clean
|$978
|$1,666
|$2,019
|Average
|$741
|$1,264
|$1,545
|Rough
|$505
|$861
|$1,072
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,286
|$2,099
|$2,506
|Clean
|$1,147
|$1,873
|$2,243
|Average
|$870
|$1,420
|$1,717
|Rough
|$592
|$967
|$1,191
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,234
|$2,446
|$3,060
|Clean
|$1,101
|$2,182
|$2,739
|Average
|$835
|$1,655
|$2,096
|Rough
|$568
|$1,127
|$1,454
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,225
|$1,983
|$2,363
|Clean
|$1,093
|$1,769
|$2,115
|Average
|$829
|$1,341
|$1,619
|Rough
|$564
|$914
|$1,123
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,865
|$2,238
|Clean
|$1,001
|$1,664
|$2,003
|Average
|$759
|$1,262
|$1,533
|Rough
|$517
|$860
|$1,063
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,410
|$2,275
|$2,708
|Clean
|$1,258
|$2,030
|$2,423
|Average
|$954
|$1,539
|$1,855
|Rough
|$649
|$1,048
|$1,287
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,852
|$2,218
|Clean
|$1,001
|$1,653
|$1,986
|Average
|$759
|$1,253
|$1,520
|Rough
|$517
|$854
|$1,054
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,262
|$2,063
|$2,465
|Clean
|$1,125
|$1,840
|$2,206
|Average
|$853
|$1,396
|$1,689
|Rough
|$581
|$951
|$1,171
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,410
|$2,644
|$3,267
|Clean
|$1,258
|$2,359
|$2,924
|Average
|$954
|$1,789
|$2,238
|Rough
|$649
|$1,218
|$1,552
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$1,635
|$1,959
|Clean
|$881
|$1,459
|$1,754
|Average
|$668
|$1,106
|$1,342
|Rough
|$455
|$753
|$931
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,042
|$1,591
|$1,865
|Clean
|$929
|$1,419
|$1,669
|Average
|$704
|$1,076
|$1,277
|Rough
|$480
|$733
|$886
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,023
|$1,690
|$2,024
|Clean
|$913
|$1,508
|$1,812
|Average
|$692
|$1,144
|$1,387
|Rough
|$471
|$779
|$962
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$2,261
|$2,723
|Clean
|$1,197
|$2,017
|$2,437
|Average
|$907
|$1,529
|$1,865
|Rough
|$618
|$1,042
|$1,294
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,289
|$2,029
|$2,399
|Clean
|$1,150
|$1,811
|$2,147
|Average
|$871
|$1,373
|$1,643
|Rough
|$593
|$935
|$1,140
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$1,780
|$2,084
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,588
|$1,866
|Average
|$790
|$1,204
|$1,428
|Rough
|$538
|$820
|$990
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$911
|$1,779
|$2,218
|Clean
|$813
|$1,587
|$1,986
|Average
|$616
|$1,203
|$1,520
|Rough
|$419
|$820
|$1,054
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,228
|$2,380
|$2,964
|Clean
|$1,095
|$2,123
|$2,653
|Average
|$830
|$1,610
|$2,031
|Rough
|$565
|$1,097
|$1,409
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,012
|$2,019
|$2,530
|Clean
|$903
|$1,801
|$2,265
|Average
|$684
|$1,366
|$1,733
|Rough
|$466
|$931
|$1,202
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$2,009
|$2,425
|Clean
|$1,053
|$1,792
|$2,171
|Average
|$798
|$1,359
|$1,662
|Rough
|$543
|$926
|$1,152
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$933
|$1,420
|$1,663
|Clean
|$832
|$1,267
|$1,488
|Average
|$631
|$961
|$1,139
|Rough
|$430
|$654
|$790
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,066
|$2,042
|$2,538
|Clean
|$951
|$1,822
|$2,271
|Average
|$721
|$1,382
|$1,739
|Rough
|$491
|$941
|$1,206
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,636
|$1,971
|Clean
|$867
|$1,460
|$1,764
|Average
|$657
|$1,107
|$1,350
|Rough
|$447
|$754
|$936
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,406
|$2,593
|$3,193
|Clean
|$1,255
|$2,314
|$2,858
|Average
|$951
|$1,754
|$2,187
|Rough
|$648
|$1,195
|$1,517