Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,084$2,076$2,577
Clean$967$1,852$2,307
Average$733$1,404$1,766
Rough$499$957$1,225
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,271$2,047$2,437
Clean$1,133$1,827$2,181
Average$859$1,385$1,669
Rough$585$944$1,158
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$840$1,416$1,706
Clean$749$1,263$1,527
Average$568$958$1,169
Rough$387$653$811
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,454$2,648$3,249
Clean$1,297$2,362$2,908
Average$983$1,791$2,226
Rough$670$1,220$1,544
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,260$2,248$2,746
Clean$1,124$2,006$2,458
Average$852$1,521$1,881
Rough$580$1,036$1,305
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,593$2,892$3,548
Clean$1,421$2,580$3,176
Average$1,077$1,956$2,431
Rough$733$1,333$1,686
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,224$2,399$2,995
Clean$1,092$2,141$2,681
Average$828$1,623$2,052
Rough$564$1,106$1,423
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 GT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,097$1,972$2,414
Clean$979$1,760$2,161
Average$742$1,334$1,654
Rough$505$909$1,147
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,121$1,791$2,127
Clean$1,000$1,598$1,903
Average$758$1,212$1,457
Rough$516$826$1,010
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,104$1,983$2,427
Clean$985$1,769$2,172
Average$746$1,341$1,662
Rough$508$914$1,153
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,021$1,700$2,040
Clean$911$1,516$1,826
Average$690$1,150$1,397
Rough$470$783$969
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,269$2,075$2,478
Clean$1,132$1,851$2,218
Average$858$1,404$1,697
Rough$584$956$1,177
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$792$1,336$1,609
Clean$706$1,192$1,440
Average$535$904$1,102
Rough$365$616$765
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,139$1,842$2,193
Clean$1,016$1,643$1,963
Average$770$1,246$1,502
Rough$524$849$1,042
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,242$2,380$2,957
Clean$1,108$2,123$2,646
Average$840$1,610$2,026
Rough$572$1,097$1,405
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,109$1,828$2,188
Clean$989$1,631$1,958
Average$750$1,236$1,499
Rough$511$842$1,040
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,326$2,456$3,028
Clean$1,183$2,191$2,710
Average$897$1,662$2,075
Rough$611$1,132$1,439
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,140$1,883$2,256
Clean$1,017$1,680$2,019
Average$771$1,274$1,545
Rough$525$868$1,072
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,096$1,868$2,256
Clean$978$1,666$2,019
Average$741$1,264$1,545
Rough$505$861$1,072
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,286$2,099$2,506
Clean$1,147$1,873$2,243
Average$870$1,420$1,717
Rough$592$967$1,191
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,234$2,446$3,060
Clean$1,101$2,182$2,739
Average$835$1,655$2,096
Rough$568$1,127$1,454
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,225$1,983$2,363
Clean$1,093$1,769$2,115
Average$829$1,341$1,619
Rough$564$914$1,123
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,122$1,865$2,238
Clean$1,001$1,664$2,003
Average$759$1,262$1,533
Rough$517$860$1,063
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,410$2,275$2,708
Clean$1,258$2,030$2,423
Average$954$1,539$1,855
Rough$649$1,048$1,287
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,122$1,852$2,218
Clean$1,001$1,653$1,986
Average$759$1,253$1,520
Rough$517$854$1,054
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,262$2,063$2,465
Clean$1,125$1,840$2,206
Average$853$1,396$1,689
Rough$581$951$1,171
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,410$2,644$3,267
Clean$1,258$2,359$2,924
Average$954$1,789$2,238
Rough$649$1,218$1,552
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$987$1,635$1,959
Clean$881$1,459$1,754
Average$668$1,106$1,342
Rough$455$753$931
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,042$1,591$1,865
Clean$929$1,419$1,669
Average$704$1,076$1,277
Rough$480$733$886
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,023$1,690$2,024
Clean$913$1,508$1,812
Average$692$1,144$1,387
Rough$471$779$962
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,342$2,261$2,723
Clean$1,197$2,017$2,437
Average$907$1,529$1,865
Rough$618$1,042$1,294
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,289$2,029$2,399
Clean$1,150$1,811$2,147
Average$871$1,373$1,643
Rough$593$935$1,140
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,168$1,780$2,084
Clean$1,042$1,588$1,866
Average$790$1,204$1,428
Rough$538$820$990
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$911$1,779$2,218
Clean$813$1,587$1,986
Average$616$1,203$1,520
Rough$419$820$1,054
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,228$2,380$2,964
Clean$1,095$2,123$2,653
Average$830$1,610$2,031
Rough$565$1,097$1,409
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,012$2,019$2,530
Clean$903$1,801$2,265
Average$684$1,366$1,733
Rough$466$931$1,202
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,180$2,009$2,425
Clean$1,053$1,792$2,171
Average$798$1,359$1,662
Rough$543$926$1,152
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$933$1,420$1,663
Clean$832$1,267$1,488
Average$631$961$1,139
Rough$430$654$790
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,066$2,042$2,538
Clean$951$1,822$2,271
Average$721$1,382$1,739
Rough$491$941$1,206
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$972$1,636$1,971
Clean$867$1,460$1,764
Average$657$1,107$1,350
Rough$447$754$936
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,406$2,593$3,193
Clean$1,255$2,314$2,858
Average$951$1,754$2,187
Rough$648$1,195$1,517
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $813 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,587 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $813 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,587 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $813 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,587 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $419 to $2,218, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.