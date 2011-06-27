  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2014 Ram 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Ram 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,427$26,083$29,408
Clean$21,540$25,043$28,204
Average$19,766$22,962$25,796
Rough$17,992$20,881$23,389
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,412$28,135$31,525
Clean$23,446$27,013$30,234
Average$21,515$24,768$27,653
Rough$19,585$22,523$25,072
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,948$20,184$23,120
Clean$16,278$19,379$22,174
Average$14,937$17,769$20,281
Rough$13,597$16,158$18,388
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,684$23,106$26,215
Clean$18,906$22,184$25,142
Average$17,349$20,341$22,995
Rough$15,792$18,497$20,849
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,105$20,176$22,964
Clean$16,428$19,371$22,024
Average$15,075$17,761$20,144
Rough$13,722$16,151$18,264
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,078$18,133$20,902
Clean$14,481$17,410$20,046
Average$13,289$15,963$18,335
Rough$12,096$14,516$16,624
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,069$20,329$23,286
Clean$16,394$19,518$22,333
Average$15,044$17,896$20,427
Rough$13,694$16,274$18,520
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,130$14,816$17,247
Clean$11,650$14,225$16,541
Average$10,691$13,043$15,129
Rough$9,731$11,861$13,717
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,878$18,911$21,662
Clean$15,250$18,157$20,775
Average$13,994$16,648$19,002
Rough$12,738$15,139$17,228
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,398$26,288$29,821
Clean$21,512$25,239$28,600
Average$19,740$23,142$26,158
Rough$17,969$21,044$23,717
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,376$20,593$23,512
Clean$16,688$19,771$22,550
Average$15,314$18,128$20,625
Rough$13,940$16,485$18,700
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,666$26,129$29,283
Clean$21,769$25,086$28,084
Average$19,976$23,002$25,686
Rough$18,184$20,917$23,289
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,923$16,965$19,722
Clean$13,372$16,289$18,914
Average$12,271$14,935$17,300
Rough$11,170$13,582$15,685
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 R/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,326$23,017$26,365
Clean$18,562$22,099$25,286
Average$17,033$20,263$23,127
Rough$15,505$18,426$20,969
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,536$22,076$25,288
Clean$17,803$21,196$24,253
Average$16,337$19,434$22,183
Rough$14,871$17,673$20,112
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,147$18,315$21,185
Clean$14,548$17,585$20,318
Average$13,350$16,123$18,583
Rough$12,152$14,662$16,849
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,951$17,616$20,035
Clean$14,360$16,913$19,215
Average$13,177$15,508$17,575
Rough$11,995$14,102$15,935
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,181$25,739$28,975
Clean$21,304$24,713$27,789
Average$19,550$22,659$25,417
Rough$17,795$20,605$23,045
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,771$24,222$27,361
Clean$19,950$23,256$26,241
Average$18,307$21,324$24,001
Rough$16,664$19,391$21,761
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 HFE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,449$15,848$18,027
Clean$12,917$15,216$17,289
Average$11,853$13,951$15,813
Rough$10,789$12,687$14,337
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,360$24,902$28,123
Clean$20,515$23,908$26,971
Average$18,825$21,922$24,669
Rough$17,136$19,935$22,367
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,199$20,337$23,186
Clean$16,519$19,526$22,237
Average$15,159$17,903$20,339
Rough$13,798$16,281$18,440
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,446$15,308$17,897
Clean$11,953$14,697$17,165
Average$10,969$13,476$15,699
Rough$9,985$12,255$14,234
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,259$16,889$19,275
Clean$13,695$16,215$18,486
Average$12,567$14,868$16,908
Rough$11,439$13,520$15,330
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,045$23,874$27,346
Clean$19,252$22,921$26,227
Average$17,667$21,016$23,988
Rough$16,081$19,112$21,749
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,335$28,020$31,375
Clean$23,372$26,902$30,091
Average$21,448$24,667$27,522
Rough$19,523$22,431$24,953
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,054$23,716$27,039
Clean$19,260$22,770$25,932
Average$17,674$20,877$23,718
Rough$16,088$18,985$21,505
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,090$14,857$17,362
Clean$11,612$14,264$16,651
Average$10,655$13,079$15,229
Rough$9,699$11,894$13,808
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,572$21,963$25,041
Clean$17,837$21,087$24,016
Average$16,368$19,335$21,966
Rough$14,900$17,582$19,916
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,666$18,923$20,982
Clean$16,007$18,168$20,123
Average$14,689$16,659$18,406
Rough$13,371$15,149$16,688
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,321$23,309$26,032
Clean$19,517$22,379$24,966
Average$17,910$20,520$22,835
Rough$16,303$18,660$20,704
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,565$25,791$28,732
Clean$21,673$24,762$27,556
Average$19,888$22,704$25,204
Rough$18,103$20,647$22,851
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,489$26,006$29,206
Clean$21,600$24,969$28,011
Average$19,821$22,894$25,620
Rough$18,042$20,819$23,228
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,109$23,593$26,759
Clean$19,313$22,652$25,664
Average$17,723$20,770$23,473
Rough$16,132$18,887$21,282
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,446$20,778$23,800
Clean$16,756$19,950$22,826
Average$15,377$18,292$20,877
Rough$13,997$16,634$18,929
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,835$18,965$21,801
Clean$15,209$18,208$20,909
Average$13,957$16,695$19,124
Rough$12,704$15,182$17,339
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,605$14,102$15,473
Clean$12,106$13,539$14,839
Average$11,109$12,414$13,572
Rough$10,112$11,289$12,306
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,865$23,659$27,100
Clean$19,080$22,715$25,991
Average$17,508$20,828$23,772
Rough$15,937$18,940$21,554
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,438$16,186$18,677
Clean$12,907$15,540$17,913
Average$11,844$14,249$16,383
Rough$10,781$12,957$14,854
Sell my 2014 Ram 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ram 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,612 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,264 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,612 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,264 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Ram 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,612 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,264 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ram 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ram 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Ram 1500 ranges from $9,699 to $17,362, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ram 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.