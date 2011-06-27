Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,427
|$26,083
|$29,408
|Clean
|$21,540
|$25,043
|$28,204
|Average
|$19,766
|$22,962
|$25,796
|Rough
|$17,992
|$20,881
|$23,389
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,412
|$28,135
|$31,525
|Clean
|$23,446
|$27,013
|$30,234
|Average
|$21,515
|$24,768
|$27,653
|Rough
|$19,585
|$22,523
|$25,072
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,948
|$20,184
|$23,120
|Clean
|$16,278
|$19,379
|$22,174
|Average
|$14,937
|$17,769
|$20,281
|Rough
|$13,597
|$16,158
|$18,388
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,684
|$23,106
|$26,215
|Clean
|$18,906
|$22,184
|$25,142
|Average
|$17,349
|$20,341
|$22,995
|Rough
|$15,792
|$18,497
|$20,849
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,105
|$20,176
|$22,964
|Clean
|$16,428
|$19,371
|$22,024
|Average
|$15,075
|$17,761
|$20,144
|Rough
|$13,722
|$16,151
|$18,264
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,078
|$18,133
|$20,902
|Clean
|$14,481
|$17,410
|$20,046
|Average
|$13,289
|$15,963
|$18,335
|Rough
|$12,096
|$14,516
|$16,624
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,069
|$20,329
|$23,286
|Clean
|$16,394
|$19,518
|$22,333
|Average
|$15,044
|$17,896
|$20,427
|Rough
|$13,694
|$16,274
|$18,520
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,130
|$14,816
|$17,247
|Clean
|$11,650
|$14,225
|$16,541
|Average
|$10,691
|$13,043
|$15,129
|Rough
|$9,731
|$11,861
|$13,717
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,878
|$18,911
|$21,662
|Clean
|$15,250
|$18,157
|$20,775
|Average
|$13,994
|$16,648
|$19,002
|Rough
|$12,738
|$15,139
|$17,228
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,398
|$26,288
|$29,821
|Clean
|$21,512
|$25,239
|$28,600
|Average
|$19,740
|$23,142
|$26,158
|Rough
|$17,969
|$21,044
|$23,717
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,376
|$20,593
|$23,512
|Clean
|$16,688
|$19,771
|$22,550
|Average
|$15,314
|$18,128
|$20,625
|Rough
|$13,940
|$16,485
|$18,700
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,666
|$26,129
|$29,283
|Clean
|$21,769
|$25,086
|$28,084
|Average
|$19,976
|$23,002
|$25,686
|Rough
|$18,184
|$20,917
|$23,289
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,923
|$16,965
|$19,722
|Clean
|$13,372
|$16,289
|$18,914
|Average
|$12,271
|$14,935
|$17,300
|Rough
|$11,170
|$13,582
|$15,685
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 R/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,326
|$23,017
|$26,365
|Clean
|$18,562
|$22,099
|$25,286
|Average
|$17,033
|$20,263
|$23,127
|Rough
|$15,505
|$18,426
|$20,969
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,536
|$22,076
|$25,288
|Clean
|$17,803
|$21,196
|$24,253
|Average
|$16,337
|$19,434
|$22,183
|Rough
|$14,871
|$17,673
|$20,112
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,147
|$18,315
|$21,185
|Clean
|$14,548
|$17,585
|$20,318
|Average
|$13,350
|$16,123
|$18,583
|Rough
|$12,152
|$14,662
|$16,849
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,951
|$17,616
|$20,035
|Clean
|$14,360
|$16,913
|$19,215
|Average
|$13,177
|$15,508
|$17,575
|Rough
|$11,995
|$14,102
|$15,935
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,181
|$25,739
|$28,975
|Clean
|$21,304
|$24,713
|$27,789
|Average
|$19,550
|$22,659
|$25,417
|Rough
|$17,795
|$20,605
|$23,045
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,771
|$24,222
|$27,361
|Clean
|$19,950
|$23,256
|$26,241
|Average
|$18,307
|$21,324
|$24,001
|Rough
|$16,664
|$19,391
|$21,761
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 HFE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,449
|$15,848
|$18,027
|Clean
|$12,917
|$15,216
|$17,289
|Average
|$11,853
|$13,951
|$15,813
|Rough
|$10,789
|$12,687
|$14,337
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,360
|$24,902
|$28,123
|Clean
|$20,515
|$23,908
|$26,971
|Average
|$18,825
|$21,922
|$24,669
|Rough
|$17,136
|$19,935
|$22,367
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,199
|$20,337
|$23,186
|Clean
|$16,519
|$19,526
|$22,237
|Average
|$15,159
|$17,903
|$20,339
|Rough
|$13,798
|$16,281
|$18,440
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,446
|$15,308
|$17,897
|Clean
|$11,953
|$14,697
|$17,165
|Average
|$10,969
|$13,476
|$15,699
|Rough
|$9,985
|$12,255
|$14,234
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,259
|$16,889
|$19,275
|Clean
|$13,695
|$16,215
|$18,486
|Average
|$12,567
|$14,868
|$16,908
|Rough
|$11,439
|$13,520
|$15,330
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,045
|$23,874
|$27,346
|Clean
|$19,252
|$22,921
|$26,227
|Average
|$17,667
|$21,016
|$23,988
|Rough
|$16,081
|$19,112
|$21,749
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,335
|$28,020
|$31,375
|Clean
|$23,372
|$26,902
|$30,091
|Average
|$21,448
|$24,667
|$27,522
|Rough
|$19,523
|$22,431
|$24,953
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,054
|$23,716
|$27,039
|Clean
|$19,260
|$22,770
|$25,932
|Average
|$17,674
|$20,877
|$23,718
|Rough
|$16,088
|$18,985
|$21,505
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,090
|$14,857
|$17,362
|Clean
|$11,612
|$14,264
|$16,651
|Average
|$10,655
|$13,079
|$15,229
|Rough
|$9,699
|$11,894
|$13,808
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,572
|$21,963
|$25,041
|Clean
|$17,837
|$21,087
|$24,016
|Average
|$16,368
|$19,335
|$21,966
|Rough
|$14,900
|$17,582
|$19,916
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,666
|$18,923
|$20,982
|Clean
|$16,007
|$18,168
|$20,123
|Average
|$14,689
|$16,659
|$18,406
|Rough
|$13,371
|$15,149
|$16,688
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,321
|$23,309
|$26,032
|Clean
|$19,517
|$22,379
|$24,966
|Average
|$17,910
|$20,520
|$22,835
|Rough
|$16,303
|$18,660
|$20,704
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,565
|$25,791
|$28,732
|Clean
|$21,673
|$24,762
|$27,556
|Average
|$19,888
|$22,704
|$25,204
|Rough
|$18,103
|$20,647
|$22,851
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,489
|$26,006
|$29,206
|Clean
|$21,600
|$24,969
|$28,011
|Average
|$19,821
|$22,894
|$25,620
|Rough
|$18,042
|$20,819
|$23,228
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,109
|$23,593
|$26,759
|Clean
|$19,313
|$22,652
|$25,664
|Average
|$17,723
|$20,770
|$23,473
|Rough
|$16,132
|$18,887
|$21,282
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,446
|$20,778
|$23,800
|Clean
|$16,756
|$19,950
|$22,826
|Average
|$15,377
|$18,292
|$20,877
|Rough
|$13,997
|$16,634
|$18,929
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,835
|$18,965
|$21,801
|Clean
|$15,209
|$18,208
|$20,909
|Average
|$13,957
|$16,695
|$19,124
|Rough
|$12,704
|$15,182
|$17,339
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,605
|$14,102
|$15,473
|Clean
|$12,106
|$13,539
|$14,839
|Average
|$11,109
|$12,414
|$13,572
|Rough
|$10,112
|$11,289
|$12,306
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,865
|$23,659
|$27,100
|Clean
|$19,080
|$22,715
|$25,991
|Average
|$17,508
|$20,828
|$23,772
|Rough
|$15,937
|$18,940
|$21,554
Estimated values
2014 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,438
|$16,186
|$18,677
|Clean
|$12,907
|$15,540
|$17,913
|Average
|$11,844
|$14,249
|$16,383
|Rough
|$10,781
|$12,957
|$14,854