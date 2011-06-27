Used 1994 Toyota Camry Coupe Consumer Reviews

Just can't part with it! Sam , 11/07/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased my Camry in 1996, from a single owner. My plan was to drive it for 10 years, then buy a new car, but I just can't seem to part with it. After 14 years, and 200,000 miles, both the interior and exterior look new, with just one speck of rust where the spoiler is attached to the car. The only problem I have run into is that the antenna only goes up half- way, but the reception is still great. I have never put any money into it, other than regular maintenance, and I still get 30 mpg. The engine is incredibly quiet, and the ride is very smooth. I haven't decided which car I will buy next, but I'm sure that it will be a Toyota! Report Abuse

First Car ohsookay , 06/29/2014 LE 2dr Coupe 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2012 after I got my license, and it really is a great car. Purchased the car at 130k, and I'm current at 216k. Never had any major problems with it; just the usual standard routine; oil, tires, brakes, struts, and transmission fluid. The only major thing I take in my Camry is for the timing belt, but other than that the car runs amazing. Seats are super comfortable, and compared to most cars nowadays, there's plenty of leg and head room! And a spacious trunk as well. I get about 28/29 ish mpg on highway, and just a little bit less on the street. Report Abuse

Good except for the 1MZ-FE loser65 , 01/26/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful If you get the V6 of the 94-96, be prepared for maintenance. When I hit 100,000 miles it started to develop some leaks and have water pump go out. I did run it hard, but I still expected more from Toyota. Report Abuse

Different than most Camrys aippapa , 01/12/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought new in 1994. Sportier than most other Camrys and has a look that still seems modern after all these years. Rock solid in all ways and the V6 is still quick and responsive. No squeaks or rattles or rust after 157K miles and we intend to keep to 300K if possible. A great car!! Report Abuse