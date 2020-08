Used 1994 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

TS&S Ford - Madras / Oregon

1994 Toyota Camry DX Beige FWD 2.2L I4 16V 5-Speed Manual Features: AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Toyota Camry DX .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JT2SK11E8R0210970

Stock: 72150C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-19-2020