Used 2018 Toyota C-HR SUV Consumer Reviews

Zips Right Along Anthony Sanseverino , 09/04/2017 XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 54 of 54 people found this review helpful After reading a couple of other reviews that said acceleration (especially to Highway speeds) was poor, I was quite apprehensive about leasing/purchasing this vehicle. But, after a test drive that allowed me to accelerate quickly, and get on the freeway, I've come to the conclusion that those other reviewers must be use to V-6, or V-8 power. Or, they aren't use to the smoothness of the CVT. As someone who transitioned from a 4-cylinder 2005 Toyota RAV-4 to the 2018 C-HR, I believe that the acceleration is quite adequate. And, a couple of times, I've had my head pushed back against the head-restraint. While I'm not one who needs a Navigation system to show me where to go, the Bluetooth connection for my cell phone (though, I don't use it often) is a great thing to have. Now, I've only had the car for a little over a week, but so far, it's been AWESOME! And, if the on-board computer is to be believed, the MPG on each trip has ranged from very good to absolutely fantastic (ranges between 22.6 to 40.8). While the SmartKey system took a bit of getting use (I've been turning a key for over 40 years :) ), it's a great feature. My only complaints are: the base model should also be equipped with the BSM system, RCTA and Backup camera; considering the sportiness of the car, dual-exhaust would have been neat (luckily, I can buy (and have bought) bolt-on dual-exhaust tips; and a choice of interior colors (I love the exterior Metallic Silver Knockout, but the black interior gets hot during the summer months in Phoenix, AZ). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hot Little SUV BAS , 07/05/2017 XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 83 of 85 people found this review helpful We were looking to replace wife's 2010 Ford Edge Ltd. (loved the car- Ext warranty run out) We decided not to go back to Ford as the Edge has design and structural flaws in the newer model. (first had experience through Sister-in-law - Ford could not fix) We looked at and test drove VW, Jeep, and did not like the looks of Mazda, Nissan, Chevy, and did not want the high-end models, BMW, Porsche, Jag. I had seen the Ch-R in reviews - So I suggested Toyota - WHAT? We have never owned a Toyota, Drove the Rav 4 (edge like and size) drove the 86 (too small) Drove the CH-R. Wife loved it (5'-2") sporty 2 door look with 4 doors, hatchback, good gas mileage, and I (6'-1") rode in the back seat without too many problems, comfy even. BUT - only comes in two trim level with virtually no extras. NO NAV - can't get it in the CH-R, Cloth Seats. BUT - Toyota dealer customized the car with two tone Leather (like the Rav 4) and Remote Start. Wife loves the car, Small, (easy to drive and park) Sporty (great design look) and Priced right (under 26000) We look forward to many years with this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Purchase Tim , 06/20/2017 XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I just purchased a C-HR premium and could not be happier. It wil be used mainly in the city and the amount of safety features was well worth the money. Great styling and very co for table interior. Acceleration could be better than however, works perfect for our use. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Not so big and not too small SWH , 11/20/2017 XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Yes, I've read the knocks on the acceleration, I had a V6 Cadillac, but truthfully where can you drive that fast any more? The speed is perfectly adequate and may be the only downside to the car. The blind spots are thoroughly taken care of by the Blind Spot Detection. I think it may be the safest car I've ever owned. I drive it on the turnpike every day and acceleration once you are up to speed isn't an issue - you only see it when you try to accelerate from a stop. The ride is close to my old Cadillac - it probably would be spot on with beefier tires, but it wouldn't look so great. Steering is terrific. I love the rear view camera in the rear view mirror, makes total sense and is one of the reasons I bought the car. I have the blue with white top so it's hard to find a cuter car. Surprisingly my 6' husband has no issue with getting in and out or sitting comfortably - up higher than sedans. The bluetooth is awesome but did miss XM radio so had it installed and it really should have a button to open your garage door. It would also be super cool if your apps would show up on the big touch screen then I could see Waze better. I would like to see it have 4 wheel drive, but that's going to increase the price a lot. I bought the car in October and its June now - and I would still say that I absolutely love this car. Haven't had a problem, it's absolutely perfect. **Update: A little over a year later and I still love the car and haven't had an issue. Still love the heck out of this car. ***Update: Finally had an issue - the battery died - just remember to replace it at two years. The electronics drag down the battery. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse