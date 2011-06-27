Estimated values
2020 Toyota Avalon XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,900
|$33,490
|$34,310
|Clean
|$32,553
|$33,146
|$33,936
|Average
|$31,860
|$32,457
|$33,188
|Rough
|$31,167
|$31,768
|$32,441
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,892
|$36,536
|$37,429
|Clean
|$35,514
|$36,161
|$37,022
|Average
|$34,758
|$35,409
|$36,206
|Rough
|$34,002
|$34,658
|$35,390
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,081
|$35,711
|$36,584
|Clean
|$34,711
|$35,344
|$36,185
|Average
|$33,973
|$34,609
|$35,388
|Rough
|$33,234
|$33,875
|$34,591
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,132
|$31,086
|$32,343
|Clean
|$29,815
|$30,767
|$31,990
|Average
|$29,180
|$30,128
|$31,285
|Rough
|$28,546
|$29,488
|$30,581
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,041
|$36,687
|$37,585
|Clean
|$35,661
|$36,310
|$37,176
|Average
|$34,902
|$35,556
|$36,357
|Rough
|$34,143
|$34,801
|$35,538