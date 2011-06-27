Estimated values
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,060
|$17,361
|$19,016
|Clean
|$15,794
|$17,078
|$18,691
|Average
|$15,263
|$16,513
|$18,042
|Rough
|$14,732
|$15,948
|$17,392
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,631
|$20,921
|$22,578
|Clean
|$19,306
|$20,581
|$22,193
|Average
|$18,657
|$19,900
|$21,421
|Rough
|$18,008
|$19,219
|$20,650
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,248
|$19,537
|$21,185
|Clean
|$17,946
|$19,219
|$20,823
|Average
|$17,343
|$18,583
|$20,099
|Rough
|$16,740
|$17,947
|$19,375