Estimated values
1994 Geo Prizm LSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$1,679
|$1,820
|Clean
|$1,248
|$1,483
|$1,610
|Average
|$913
|$1,093
|$1,190
|Rough
|$579
|$703
|$770
Estimated values
1994 Geo Prizm 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,319
|$1,605
|$1,760
|Clean
|$1,163
|$1,418
|$1,557
|Average
|$851
|$1,045
|$1,151
|Rough
|$539
|$672
|$745