Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,631
|$3,486
|$4,028
|Clean
|$2,431
|$3,225
|$3,717
|Average
|$2,030
|$2,701
|$3,096
|Rough
|$1,629
|$2,177
|$2,475
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,510
|$3,360
|$3,897
|Clean
|$2,319
|$3,108
|$3,596
|Average
|$1,936
|$2,603
|$2,996
|Rough
|$1,554
|$2,098
|$2,395
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,951
|$3,872
|$4,456
|Clean
|$2,727
|$3,582
|$4,113
|Average
|$2,277
|$3,000
|$3,425
|Rough
|$1,828
|$2,418
|$2,738
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus SE Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,542
|$3,534
|$4,154
|Clean
|$2,349
|$3,268
|$3,834
|Average
|$1,962
|$2,737
|$3,193
|Rough
|$1,574
|$2,206
|$2,553
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,091
|$4,048
|$4,655
|Clean
|$2,855
|$3,744
|$4,296
|Average
|$2,385
|$3,136
|$3,578
|Rough
|$1,914
|$2,528
|$2,860
Estimated values
2009 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,852
|$3,777
|$4,361
|Clean
|$2,635
|$3,494
|$4,025
|Average
|$2,201
|$2,926
|$3,353
|Rough
|$1,766
|$2,359
|$2,680