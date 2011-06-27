Estimated values
1996 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,520
|$1,635
|$1,676
|Clean
|$1,355
|$1,457
|$1,499
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,101
|$1,144
|Rough
|$691
|$745
|$789
Estimated values
1996 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,169
|$1,428
|$1,547
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,272
|$1,383
|Average
|$786
|$961
|$1,056
|Rough
|$531
|$650
|$728
Estimated values
1996 Geo Tracker 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,217
|$1,496
|$1,626
|Clean
|$1,084
|$1,333
|$1,454
|Average
|$819
|$1,007
|$1,109
|Rough
|$553
|$682
|$765
Estimated values
1996 Geo Tracker LSi 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,531
|$1,669
|$1,722
|Clean
|$1,364
|$1,487
|$1,540
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,124
|$1,175
|Rough
|$696
|$760
|$810
Estimated values
1996 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,425
|$1,563
|$1,618
|Clean
|$1,269
|$1,393
|$1,447
|Average
|$958
|$1,053
|$1,104
|Rough
|$647
|$712
|$761
Estimated values
1996 Geo Tracker 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,083
|$1,387
|$1,530
|Clean
|$965
|$1,236
|$1,368
|Average
|$729
|$934
|$1,044
|Rough
|$492
|$632
|$720
Estimated values
1996 Geo Tracker LSi 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,488
|$1,627
|$1,681
|Clean
|$1,326
|$1,450
|$1,503
|Average
|$1,001
|$1,096
|$1,147
|Rough
|$677
|$741
|$791
Estimated values
1996 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,317
|$1,437
|Clean
|$947
|$1,174
|$1,285
|Average
|$715
|$887
|$981
|Rough
|$483
|$600
|$676