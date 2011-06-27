Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,981
|$13,437
|$15,984
|Clean
|$10,710
|$13,105
|$15,561
|Average
|$10,167
|$12,441
|$14,715
|Rough
|$9,624
|$11,776
|$13,870
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,821
|$13,173
|$15,612
|Clean
|$10,554
|$12,847
|$15,199
|Average
|$10,019
|$12,196
|$14,373
|Rough
|$9,484
|$11,544
|$13,547
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,445
|$12,818
|$15,277
|Clean
|$10,187
|$12,501
|$14,873
|Average
|$9,671
|$11,867
|$14,065
|Rough
|$9,154
|$11,233
|$13,257
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,652
|$13,120
|$15,678
|Clean
|$10,388
|$12,796
|$15,263
|Average
|$9,862
|$12,147
|$14,434
|Rough
|$9,335
|$11,499
|$13,605
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,870
|$12,094
|$14,399
|Clean
|$9,626
|$11,795
|$14,018
|Average
|$9,138
|$11,197
|$13,256
|Rough
|$8,650
|$10,599
|$12,495
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,466
|$12,933
|$15,486
|Clean
|$10,207
|$12,613
|$15,076
|Average
|$9,690
|$11,973
|$14,257
|Rough
|$9,173
|$11,334
|$13,438
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,640
|$13,020
|$15,486
|Clean
|$10,377
|$12,698
|$15,076
|Average
|$9,851
|$12,054
|$14,257
|Rough
|$9,325
|$11,410
|$13,438
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,860
|$13,211
|$15,650
|Clean
|$10,592
|$12,884
|$15,236
|Average
|$10,055
|$12,231
|$14,408
|Rough
|$9,518
|$11,578
|$13,580
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,813
|$15,413
|$18,114
|Clean
|$12,496
|$15,032
|$17,635
|Average
|$11,863
|$14,270
|$16,677
|Rough
|$11,229
|$13,508
|$15,719
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,587
|$13,188
|$15,879
|Clean
|$10,325
|$12,862
|$15,459
|Average
|$9,802
|$12,210
|$14,619
|Rough
|$9,278
|$11,557
|$13,779
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,240
|$13,751
|$16,356
|Clean
|$10,962
|$13,411
|$15,923
|Average
|$10,406
|$12,731
|$15,058
|Rough
|$9,850
|$12,051
|$14,193
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,671
|$13,203
|$15,823
|Clean
|$10,408
|$12,876
|$15,404
|Average
|$9,880
|$12,224
|$14,567
|Rough
|$9,352
|$11,571
|$13,730
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,215
|$13,689
|$16,253
|Clean
|$10,938
|$13,350
|$15,823
|Average
|$10,384
|$12,673
|$14,963
|Rough
|$9,829
|$11,997
|$14,104
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,775
|$13,282
|$15,879
|Clean
|$10,508
|$12,953
|$15,459
|Average
|$9,976
|$12,297
|$14,619
|Rough
|$9,443
|$11,640
|$13,779
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,556
|$14,098
|$16,733
|Clean
|$11,270
|$13,749
|$16,291
|Average
|$10,699
|$13,052
|$15,406
|Rough
|$10,128
|$12,355
|$14,521