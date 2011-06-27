  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,981$13,437$15,984
Clean$10,710$13,105$15,561
Average$10,167$12,441$14,715
Rough$9,624$11,776$13,870
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,821$13,173$15,612
Clean$10,554$12,847$15,199
Average$10,019$12,196$14,373
Rough$9,484$11,544$13,547
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,445$12,818$15,277
Clean$10,187$12,501$14,873
Average$9,671$11,867$14,065
Rough$9,154$11,233$13,257
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,652$13,120$15,678
Clean$10,388$12,796$15,263
Average$9,862$12,147$14,434
Rough$9,335$11,499$13,605
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,870$12,094$14,399
Clean$9,626$11,795$14,018
Average$9,138$11,197$13,256
Rough$8,650$10,599$12,495
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,466$12,933$15,486
Clean$10,207$12,613$15,076
Average$9,690$11,973$14,257
Rough$9,173$11,334$13,438
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,640$13,020$15,486
Clean$10,377$12,698$15,076
Average$9,851$12,054$14,257
Rough$9,325$11,410$13,438
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,860$13,211$15,650
Clean$10,592$12,884$15,236
Average$10,055$12,231$14,408
Rough$9,518$11,578$13,580
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,813$15,413$18,114
Clean$12,496$15,032$17,635
Average$11,863$14,270$16,677
Rough$11,229$13,508$15,719
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,587$13,188$15,879
Clean$10,325$12,862$15,459
Average$9,802$12,210$14,619
Rough$9,278$11,557$13,779
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,240$13,751$16,356
Clean$10,962$13,411$15,923
Average$10,406$12,731$15,058
Rough$9,850$12,051$14,193
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,671$13,203$15,823
Clean$10,408$12,876$15,404
Average$9,880$12,224$14,567
Rough$9,352$11,571$13,730
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,215$13,689$16,253
Clean$10,938$13,350$15,823
Average$10,384$12,673$14,963
Rough$9,829$11,997$14,104
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,775$13,282$15,879
Clean$10,508$12,953$15,459
Average$9,976$12,297$14,619
Rough$9,443$11,640$13,779
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,556$14,098$16,733
Clean$11,270$13,749$16,291
Average$10,699$13,052$15,406
Rough$10,128$12,355$14,521
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Ford Transit Connect on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Transit Connect with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,207 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,613 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Transit Connect is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Transit Connect with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,207 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,613 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Ford Transit Connect, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Transit Connect with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,207 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,613 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Ford Transit Connect. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Ford Transit Connect and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Ford Transit Connect ranges from $9,173 to $15,486, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Ford Transit Connect is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.