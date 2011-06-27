  1. Home
1997 Geo Tracker Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1997 Geo Tracker LSi 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,579$1,698$1,741
Clean$1,407$1,513$1,557
Average$1,062$1,144$1,188
Rough$718$774$819
Estimated values
1997 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,174$1,450$1,579
Clean$1,046$1,292$1,412
Average$790$977$1,077
Rough$534$661$743
Estimated values
1997 Geo Tracker 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,087$1,393$1,540
Clean$968$1,241$1,377
Average$731$938$1,051
Rough$494$635$725
Estimated values
1997 Geo Tracker 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,223$1,516$1,654
Clean$1,089$1,351$1,479
Average$823$1,021$1,129
Rough$556$691$779
Estimated values
1997 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,066$1,329$1,453
Clean$950$1,185$1,299
Average$717$895$991
Rough$485$606$684
Estimated values
1997 Geo Tracker LSi 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,624$1,742$1,784
Clean$1,447$1,552$1,595
Average$1,092$1,173$1,217
Rough$738$794$840
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Geo Tracker on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Geo Tracker with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,089 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,351 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
