Estimated values
1997 Geo Tracker LSi 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$1,698
|$1,741
|Clean
|$1,407
|$1,513
|$1,557
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,144
|$1,188
|Rough
|$718
|$774
|$819
Estimated values
1997 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,174
|$1,450
|$1,579
|Clean
|$1,046
|$1,292
|$1,412
|Average
|$790
|$977
|$1,077
|Rough
|$534
|$661
|$743
Estimated values
1997 Geo Tracker 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,087
|$1,393
|$1,540
|Clean
|$968
|$1,241
|$1,377
|Average
|$731
|$938
|$1,051
|Rough
|$494
|$635
|$725
Estimated values
1997 Geo Tracker 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,223
|$1,516
|$1,654
|Clean
|$1,089
|$1,351
|$1,479
|Average
|$823
|$1,021
|$1,129
|Rough
|$556
|$691
|$779
Estimated values
1997 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,066
|$1,329
|$1,453
|Clean
|$950
|$1,185
|$1,299
|Average
|$717
|$895
|$991
|Rough
|$485
|$606
|$684
Estimated values
1997 Geo Tracker LSi 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,624
|$1,742
|$1,784
|Clean
|$1,447
|$1,552
|$1,595
|Average
|$1,092
|$1,173
|$1,217
|Rough
|$738
|$794
|$840