Estimated values
2016 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,910
|$21,402
|$23,909
|Clean
|$18,388
|$20,800
|$23,223
|Average
|$17,344
|$19,597
|$21,850
|Rough
|$16,300
|$18,394
|$20,478
Estimated values
2016 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,341
|$15,523
|$17,719
|Clean
|$12,972
|$15,087
|$17,210
|Average
|$12,236
|$14,214
|$16,193
|Rough
|$11,500
|$13,341
|$15,176
Estimated values
2016 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,621
|$16,891
|$19,173
|Clean
|$14,218
|$16,416
|$18,622
|Average
|$13,411
|$15,466
|$17,522
|Rough
|$12,604
|$14,517
|$16,421
Estimated values
2016 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,278
|$18,554
|$20,843
|Clean
|$15,829
|$18,032
|$20,245
|Average
|$14,930
|$16,989
|$19,049
|Rough
|$14,032
|$15,946
|$17,852
Estimated values
2016 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,715
|$18,080
|$20,458
|Clean
|$15,282
|$17,572
|$19,871
|Average
|$14,414
|$16,556
|$18,697
|Rough
|$13,547
|$15,539
|$17,523
Estimated values
2016 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,072
|$19,285
|$21,512
|Clean
|$16,601
|$18,743
|$20,894
|Average
|$15,659
|$17,659
|$19,660
|Rough
|$14,716
|$16,575
|$18,425