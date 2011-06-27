Estimated values
1997 Ford Taurus GL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$893
|$1,721
|$2,174
|Clean
|$785
|$1,518
|$1,917
|Average
|$570
|$1,111
|$1,403
|Rough
|$355
|$704
|$889
Estimated values
1997 Ford Taurus G 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$829
|$1,636
|$2,077
|Clean
|$729
|$1,443
|$1,832
|Average
|$529
|$1,056
|$1,341
|Rough
|$330
|$669
|$850
Estimated values
1997 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,264
|$2,208
|$2,725
|Clean
|$1,112
|$1,947
|$2,403
|Average
|$807
|$1,425
|$1,759
|Rough
|$503
|$903
|$1,115
Estimated values
1997 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,007
|$1,908
|$2,399
|Clean
|$886
|$1,683
|$2,115
|Average
|$643
|$1,232
|$1,548
|Rough
|$401
|$780
|$981
Estimated values
1997 Ford Taurus GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$876
|$1,641
|$2,058
|Clean
|$771
|$1,447
|$1,815
|Average
|$560
|$1,059
|$1,328
|Rough
|$349
|$671
|$842
Estimated values
1997 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,004
|$1,692
|$2,068
|Clean
|$883
|$1,492
|$1,824
|Average
|$641
|$1,092
|$1,335
|Rough
|$400
|$692
|$846