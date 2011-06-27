Used 2012 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

Used but looks brand new! Joseph Iero , 04/08/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought 2012 CPO Avalon. It has been great so far. Very comfortable, engine responsive and gives good gas mileage. Ave. 25mpg so far. Can probably get 28 or 29 depending on how you drive. The interior is well designed and everything looks and feels like quality. The speedometer would benefit from cleaner markings. (Looks like they remedied it in later years) Not many things I can complain about. If you are looking for a comfortable car that can carry 5 people in comfort and gets great gas mileage, look for one of these. You won't be sorry. Update: The car threw a misfire code while I was on vacation in Florida (1200 miles from home) Shut down the traction control and cruise control. Took it to Lakeland Toyota. They had me up and going in 1.5 hrs., took really good care of me ( better than the Toyota Dealer a half mile from my house) and got me on my way. I can't say enough nice things about how I was treated here. Manny really fixed me up. Thanks again Manny. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bulletproof John Burke , 09/05/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful after a year, I'm really satisfied with this car. MPG has been super. Overall about 22. Higywayup at 30mpg @ 76 on cruise. Love safety features w/lane departure, emergency braking, distance adjustment on cruise. Pedestrian alert. Very comfortable & suspension adjustment for sporty driving. I'm very pleased. A big step up from '12 model. Have now completed 2 full years with the car. Nothing’s changed. It’s been bulletproof & always a pleasure to drive. Mileage on road went up to 31 last trip. It’s a real cruiser, quiet & comfortable plus you can’t beat the price especially compared to Lexus ES 350. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My new boo! K. Marshall , 09/22/2015 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful My previous car was a 2006 Ford Five Hundred (large and sturdy), so transitioning to the Avalon took a bit getting used to as the Avalon sets lower to the ground than the 500 and I'm an older driver. I purchased the car used in May 2015 and could not have made a better purchase. She's beautiful and so impressive to look at, her drive is smooth, and the speaker system is out of this world - I have the Avalon Limited with all the convenience features. A bonus for me was she only had 6,600 miles on her - how lucky was I. She handles well and has great acceleration. Some of the categories I can't rate yet (snow traction, active safety, repair frequency) since I've only owned her for 5 months, but when you run her through the car wash, she shines like new money! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Such a Deal! Alan , 06/30/2017 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Had owned a certified, pre-owned Lexus es330 and was thinking at 95,000 miles to get an update to 2012 es 350 version but found price too stiff. So began to look at 2012 Avalon Limited from Toyota dealer which also was certified pre-owned and found a beauty last August 2016. Love the clean beige interior color and the crimson mica exterior that literally glitters in the sun. Had only 30,000 miles on it which is for me a sweet spot. The Limited version has all the bells and whistles I wanted on a Lexus es 350 and in addition is roomier and I found more powerful pick up. Though maybe don't get the Lexus cache but get everything and more at a lower price point. Now in July 2019 still really enjoy the car. My only small concern has been realizing how big the car is due to very large back seat area, that I rarely use. So sometimes think might be better to have a smaller car, but not enough to begin looking again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse