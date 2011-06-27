2020 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

Excellent Update for Toyota Satisfied Toyota Owner , 11/12/2019 SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 55 of 58 people found this review helpful Traded my 2018 4Runner SR5 Premium for the new 2020 SR5 Premium and never looked back. I was totally shocked at the greatly improved ride and the tremendously improved smoothness of the power train. It's like a totally different vehicle. The push button start and touch door unlock feature was long overdue as was the safety upgrades (although not totally complete if compared to crossover SUV's), but was enough for me to spring for the 2020. I'm so glad I did. The few safety upgrades that are lacking can be offset by safe driving. Buyers need to realize that the 4Runner is a purpose build truck type SUV and it WILL not have all of the features of my 2019 Highlander Limited. If you want a luxury street savvy SUV buy the Highlander Limited but if you want an all purpose SUV, buy the 4Runner. I'm lucky enough to have both which is the best of both worlds. I actually like the 4Runner better but my wife has claimed it. Trust me, you can't go wrong. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off Road Wins PJJeep , 11/25/2019 TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 49 of 52 people found this review helpful In a nutshell, the 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off Road is a great vehicle. Please do not be bothered reading worthless car critics reviews- in my view they are operating from a biased position. If you want a vehicle that is a bit tough, has off-road ability, gives you confidence during inclement weather, has good interior room and utility/functionality, and with solid reliability then be comfortable choosing the 4Runner. Aside from not having the best gas mileage, this car is a winner. I previously had a 2019 american made 4x4 SUV that turned out to be an official lemon and so far my new 4Runner is only making me smile. I appreciate the combination of old school climate control with some modern electronics and touch screen interface. All things seem to work as intended and the drive-train is meant to be bullet-proof and functional. Just what we want and honestly need. It may not have all the latest comfort & convenience options (ex. power lift gate) but I don't care and don't need them. A good friend is on his second 4Runner and feels he will continue to stay with this model well into the future just as I do. Its used on the roads, the beach, in the mud and in the snow. No problems. Comfortable and surprisingly quiet inside though not as tight as a Crossover and that is fine. The 4Runner is a fully capable vehicle that provides confidence and ability for the family that most every crossover doesn't and also more refined than most SUV's for the level of capability it offers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2020 4Runner- /gb Gary M Brock , 02/16/2020 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful It sells itself and has a 5th generation history, could use a little more power/torque, and a power liftgate, auto start. I would suggest buy the 4WD to feel better about this great vehicle. This is a solid real SUV , nothing fake here. Fun to drive with a feeling of top quality and service. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Instead of Lexus GX Patti , 01/20/2020 Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Switched from my beloved Lexus RX 350 bc wanted more space and tow. Had every intention of getting a lightly used GX, but when I test drove the 4R for fun, loved it. Drives like the GX even tho V6 vs V8, and has every bell and whistle I wanted except the blind spot alerts (Toyota, please add!), plus a roll down back window. Window was the cherry. I got a new 2020 for less than a used GX. I like trucks, and this gives me a truck feel with SUV benefits. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse