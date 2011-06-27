  1. Home
Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2015 4Runner
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,825
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,825
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,825
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,825
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,825
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,825
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Softex-Trimmed 50/50 Split Fold Flat Third Row Seatyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,825
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,825
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,825
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,825
Carpet Floor and Cargo Mat Setyes
Cargo Divideryes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Mats w/Cargo Matyes
Sliding Rear Cargo Deckyes
All Weather Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Mats w/Cargo Mat (Req. Third Row)yes
Carpet Mats (Req. Sliding Cargo Deck)yes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
10" Overhead DVD System (req moonroof)yes
Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Cargo Net (req 3rd row)yes
Dual Headrest DVD Systemyes
Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,825
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,825
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,825
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,825
Cross Barsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Hood Protectoryes
Cargo Cross Barsyes
Rigid Running Boardsyes
Accent Stripeyes
TRD 17" Forged Beadlock Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Hitch Ball Mountyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,825
Maximum cargo capacity89.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4675 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.0 degrees
Maximum payload1625 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length190.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4700 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,825
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leatherette
  • Graphite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,825
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/60R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,825
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,825
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles