Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,694
|$28,863
|$31,940
|Clean
|$24,921
|$27,975
|$30,931
|Average
|$23,377
|$26,199
|$28,912
|Rough
|$21,833
|$24,424
|$26,893
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,891
|$26,980
|$29,979
|Clean
|$23,173
|$26,150
|$29,032
|Average
|$21,737
|$24,490
|$27,137
|Rough
|$20,301
|$22,830
|$25,242
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,276
|$28,438
|$31,509
|Clean
|$24,517
|$27,563
|$30,514
|Average
|$22,997
|$25,814
|$28,522
|Rough
|$21,478
|$24,065
|$26,531
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,369
|$27,541
|$30,619
|Clean
|$23,636
|$26,694
|$29,652
|Average
|$22,172
|$25,000
|$27,717
|Rough
|$20,707
|$23,305
|$25,781
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,402
|$25,394
|$28,299
|Clean
|$21,729
|$24,613
|$27,405
|Average
|$20,382
|$23,051
|$25,617
|Rough
|$19,036
|$21,489
|$23,828
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,255
|$26,171
|$29,003
|Clean
|$22,556
|$25,366
|$28,086
|Average
|$21,158
|$23,756
|$26,253
|Rough
|$19,761
|$22,146
|$24,420
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,546
|$30,486
|$33,342
|Clean
|$26,718
|$29,548
|$32,288
|Average
|$25,062
|$27,673
|$30,181
|Rough
|$23,406
|$25,797
|$28,074
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,759
|$29,124
|$32,391
|Clean
|$24,985
|$28,228
|$31,368
|Average
|$23,436
|$26,436
|$29,320
|Rough
|$21,888
|$24,645
|$27,273
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,875
|$32,369
|$35,761
|Clean
|$28,008
|$31,373
|$34,631
|Average
|$26,272
|$29,382
|$32,371
|Rough
|$24,536
|$27,390
|$30,111