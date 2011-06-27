  1. Home
2015 Toyota 4Runner Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,694$28,863$31,940
Clean$24,921$27,975$30,931
Average$23,377$26,199$28,912
Rough$21,833$24,424$26,893
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,891$26,980$29,979
Clean$23,173$26,150$29,032
Average$21,737$24,490$27,137
Rough$20,301$22,830$25,242
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,276$28,438$31,509
Clean$24,517$27,563$30,514
Average$22,997$25,814$28,522
Rough$21,478$24,065$26,531
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,369$27,541$30,619
Clean$23,636$26,694$29,652
Average$22,172$25,000$27,717
Rough$20,707$23,305$25,781
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,402$25,394$28,299
Clean$21,729$24,613$27,405
Average$20,382$23,051$25,617
Rough$19,036$21,489$23,828
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,255$26,171$29,003
Clean$22,556$25,366$28,086
Average$21,158$23,756$26,253
Rough$19,761$22,146$24,420
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,546$30,486$33,342
Clean$26,718$29,548$32,288
Average$25,062$27,673$30,181
Rough$23,406$25,797$28,074
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,759$29,124$32,391
Clean$24,985$28,228$31,368
Average$23,436$26,436$29,320
Rough$21,888$24,645$27,273
Estimated values
2015 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,875$32,369$35,761
Clean$28,008$31,373$34,631
Average$26,272$29,382$32,371
Rough$24,536$27,390$30,111
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Toyota 4Runner on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,729 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,613 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota 4Runner is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,729 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,613 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Toyota 4Runner, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,729 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,613 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Toyota 4Runner. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Toyota 4Runner and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Toyota 4Runner ranges from $19,036 to $28,299, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Toyota 4Runner is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.