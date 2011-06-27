Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

You have to love a 4Runner for the right reasons. Bill , 12/16/2015 SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Update, 6/2019: We drove from Dallas to British Columbia (and back) last year, riding on new Michelin Defender LTX M/S. Big improvement, quieter, better handling and better mileage (averaged 21.5) even with all the mountains and high speed highway. I'll need to put the first set of brake pads on it this summer, and I have slight oil leaks on the front struts, a disappointment. The 2005 struts went went about 125K, these only have 71K on them. Friend bought a 2018 Limited- significant upgrade. Maybe next time. Update, 6/2016: We did our first long trip in the 2013, from Dallas to Indianapolis via Nashville for the 500. Loved driving it, or being a front seat passenger- comfortable, quiet, great view of the road, but the back seats don't recline like the 2005. I could NOT get comfortable back there. And I really miss the automated comfort controls for a/c. That alone may be justification for getting the Limited version. Mileage is also not as good- I was hoping to see that climb on a long highway trip, but 20.7 is as good as it got. I have yet to pull my trailer with this one, but I am suspecting the larger motor might make it a little easier. Original Review: We use our 4Runner both as a daily driver and weekend ranch vehicle. That's why we went with this, our second 4Runner- first one was a 2005 SR5 that we just traded on this 2013. We wanted the solid body-on-frame construction because we haul stuff all the time, sometimes off-road, and the towing capacity because we pull a small trailer sometimes. Our 2005 was bulletproof- the ONLY failure in 188,000 miles was the a/c evaporator coil. We expect this one to be similar, as most 4Runner owners will attest- they're reliable and will take punishment. They are more utilitarian and ride a little rougher than other SUVs (except for Jeeps) because of the construction, and tend to pitch or roll on uneven pavement, which can be more than some people can deal with. Towing a 2,000 lb trailer is noticeable but comfortable, no strain on the drivetrain. That 5,000 lb limit? Only if I had to for a short distance- nice to know it's capable though. We also do quite a bit of highway, and for that, the 4Runner is great. Pretty quiet (70 mph is just over 2,000 rpm), visibility is super, seats are comfy for long hauls, and we've clocked 22 mpg at 80 mph across Wyoming. Factory sound system is pretty good. Watch out for tires with noisy tread patterns though, they'll cut through. The Michelin LTX M/S 2 is the best replacement tire for low noise and good handling. The interior is very useable with plenty of elbow room, and headroom for a 6-footer. Our 2013 has a nice sunroof too, and I still have a few inches to spare. We did lose some features on the 2013 though that I will miss- the programmable cabin temperature from the 2005 is gone, the powered tailgate latch is gone, and now we have a radio antenna, instead of FM diversity built into the windows. Those are real cost-cutting throwbacks to me. The glove box is half the capacity (no "gun compartment" anymore), and there are no closeable storage compartments around the interior, just open compartments. Just remember why you bought it- decent performance, classy enough for dinner, haul stuff, tow stuff without breaking down. Ever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome vehicle treerollins , 12/04/2012 50 of 53 people found this review helpful This is one of the very few mid sized truck based SUV's out there. I like to do some mild off road activites and have a boat to tow, so a car based SUV is not an option. So far I have loved it. Even though it is a mid size SUV, it has a very commanding stance on the highway. It feels larger than it is, people even comment on how large it looks. The handling is good for this type of SUV, especially since its truck based. It takes some adjustments at first, but once you figure out how to drive it, you'll be pleased. The ride is a little on the bouncy side, but again its a truck! It does well on basic off roads. A great alternative to a full size suv if you need 2 rows of seating.

4RUNNER 4ever Ann Marie , 08/21/2016 SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is a workhorse vehicle. Not overly fancy, but just enough to fit my needs. Didn't want to pay for a bunch of features I don't need such as third row seating or navigation....my kids are grown and my phone has navigation. So I'm happy! Love my truck!!!

Tough, capable, and reliable JG , 01/16/2019 SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchased 5yrs ago as a certified preowned with 13k miles. Now has 105k miles and still going strong even with some abuse I've given it now and then. I've been mudding in it, taken it through many miles of loose beach sand/dunes, miles of rocky trails, forded about 3 feet of water on a few occasions, had it teetering on two wheels, towed with it, taken family trips from Texas to California, Wisconsin, and Florida. All this and it's never let me down. We have the 3rd row seats and they have come in handy. The third row is perfect for kids and those about 5' tall or less. I'm 6' and I can ride about an hour or so before becoming uncomfortable in the third row. Gas mileage on pure highway is about 20 mpg at 70mph. If I really baby it I can get 22mpg but that's driving with a light foot and no more than 65mph. Normal mixed driving I get in the 18s. I have bfgoodrich ko2 tires which I highly recommend. At 60k miles they still have good tread left. Acceleration is adequate. Only time if yearned for more power was trying to pass vehicles at highway speeds going up steep grades at higher elevations. It's towing limit is 5k lbs but I've felt more comfortable towing about 3.5k lbs. above that you start to really feel the weight. Resale value is also fantastic. Recently refinanced the 4Runner to get some equity out of it and the bank said the reatail value is $28K. It's crazy that a 5yr old car with over a 100k miles is still worth $28K. I plan on keeping this car at least to 200k miles and hopefully 300k miles.