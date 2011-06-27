Used 2000 Suzuki Swift Consumer Reviews

Great car to have urinvestigator , 12/12/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this 2000 model Chevy Metro / Suzuki Swift with 1.3 L-4 Engine and 5 speed trans. It has been great for the past 10 years. I took it any where and it just keeps running without giving me any problem. Every week it costs me less than $30 gas (even with today's gas price). I only changed her tire, and brakes. That's all I have to do besides change oil every 3000 miles. I have put 158,0000 miles on and that car still gives me 43 MPG on highway and 36 MPG in city. I just love this car. Report Abuse

Unexpectedly Pleased Moe's Mom , 06/01/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought this little car as a commuter for our teenager who had just gotten his first job. It was low cost, got good gas mileage, and had a primered front fender. He's driven it for 3 years. We've put new tires on it, had the brakes done, and bought a new battery for it. That's all. It's been very reliable. Just for the record, the Metro and Swift are the same car. Chevy just put their name badge on the Metro after Suzuki built them. I'd recommend either model for someone on a budget needing a 35 mpg commuter. Report Abuse

2000 Swift AVG MPG 38 Paul B. , 03/31/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought the car in 2007 when gas prices started going crazy to get out of my 16 mpg pickup. What a great improvement, 38 mpg plus when I don't have to haul anything large. I'm on the road alot, 18,695 last year with only one trip out of state and my annual maintenance costs below $200. Yes I perform my own maintenance and on this car it's a breeze. The car is easy to drive and maneuvers very well in today's tight parking lots. It gets up and goes for the little 1.3L, no problem accelerating on those freeway on ramps. I would recommend this car to anyone trying to save money on commuting and around town costs. Only one problem, everyone thinks they have to pass you because it a small car... Report Abuse

Suzuki Swift, not so Swift a deal Stephen Hendricks , 05/07/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful From the beginning there were problems with the Air Conditioning holding a charge. Last year with 27K miles the entire back seem of the muffler seperated. The printed warranty clearly covers the exhaust system. Yet Suzuki in Timonium Maryland wouldn't cover it and quoted a price of $1165.00 to replace it. Service is terrible. No Suzuki dealer EVER stocks parts. The mirror fell off last month (driver side). The Dealer won't schedule a repair and won't order the mirror. The car is going to be sent away as a wholesale trade in as a result. I'd never buy another Suzuki product of any kind again. Report Abuse