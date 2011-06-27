  1. Home
2006 Suzuki Reno Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long standard features list, comfortable cabin with lots of storage, attractive styling.
  • Subpar fuel economy, weak acceleration with automatic transmission, sloppy road manners, inconsistent materials quality.
List Price Estimate
$1,623 - $3,179
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Suzuki Reno offers a practical and youthful alternative to the Forenza sedan and wagon, but the driving experience is similarly unrefined.

Vehicle overview

Last year, a wagon version of the Forenza joined the Suzuki lineup, along with a sporty five-door hatchback called the Reno. While the new Suzuki Reno doesn't offer any performance upgrades over the Forenza, it does have more of a youthful appearance inside and out. The dash, door panels and color choices are a little more hip than the more traditional Forenza wagon and sedan.

For power, the 2006 Suzuki Reno offers a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine rated for 127 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. The Reno gets around OK when equipped with a manual transmission but feels underpowered with the automatic. Fuel economy is not a strong point of this engine, as it turns in lower numbers than any other car in this price range. Driving dynamics are another sore spot, as the Reno exhibits sloppy handling and a less composed ride than competitors. Additionally, wind noise tends to be excessive when cruising on the highway.

Suzuki has attempted to distinguish its Reno from the competition with a roomy interior and a lengthy list of standard features. Unfortunately, inconsistent materials quality detracts from the otherwise inviting interior. On paper, the stylish Suzuki Reno hatchback looks like a good value. Unfortunately, its acceleration, fuel economy and handling fall well short of the leaders in this segment. Bargain hunters would be wise to put their money on a Kia Spectra5 instead.

2006 Suzuki Reno models

The four-door Suzuki Reno hatchback is available in one basic trim level with a couple of major option packages. Standard features include body-color bumpers and door handles, four-wheel disc brakes, a height-adjustable driver seat, a padded center armrest, a tilt steering wheel, air conditioning, cabin air filtration system, an eight-speaker stereo with a CD player and power windows, mirrors and locks. The Convenience Package adds MP3 audio capability, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a sunroof, cruise control and keyless entry. The top-level Premium Package adds alloy wheels, leather seats, foglights, a rear spoiler and antilock brakes.

2006 Highlights

Changes this year for the Suzuki Reno include trim level revisions, new wheel designs, a standard tilt steering wheel and new seat fabrics.

Performance & mpg

The Reno comes with only one engine -- a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder making 127 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. Fuel economy is below average, rating just 23 mpg city, 30 mpg highway with the manual and 22/31 with the automatic.

Safety

Side airbags and four-wheel disc brakes are standard, and ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution is optional. Front-seat occupants get seatbelt pre-tensioners and height adjusters, while rear-seat passengers get a full set of head restraints and three-point belts. NHTSA has conducted no crash tests on the Suzuki Reno. The IIHS rates the Suzuki car "Acceptable" (second highest) for frontal-offset crash protection.

Driving

When equipped with the manual gearbox, the Reno has little difficulty keeping up in traffic. However, when the Suzuki car is saddled with the automatic transmission, acceleration is weak and highway maneuvers take planning. Compared with other budget hatchbacks, the 2006 Suzuki Reno also comes up short in ride quality. It strives for comfort with its soft suspension, but there's too much movement over bumps and ruts. Handling while cornering is sloppy as well, as the suspension allows too much body roll, while cheap tires offer little grip. On the positive side, the Reno's four-wheel disc brakes provide short stopping distances (although pedal feel and stability are unimpressive).

Interior

To liven things up a bit, designers used plenty of metallic accents throughout the cabin and an attractive set of gauges. The door panels and dash arrangement are sportier-looking than the Forenza's with more distinctive circular patterns. The Suzuki Reno has no less than 11 storage compartments and is available with leather seating. The driver seat offers two-way seat-bottom tilt, and most people will be able to find a comfortable driving position. A padded center armrest provides a comfortable place to rest an elbow on long trips. In back, passengers are treated to competitive amounts of leg- and shoulder room, along with a fold-down center armrest. Cargo capacity measures just 8.8 cubic feet with the rear seat in use, but opens up to a very accommodating 45.4 cubes when you fold the seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Suzuki Reno.

5(44%)
4(23%)
3(10%)
2(20%)
1(3%)
3.8
39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2006 Suzuki Reno
dora5,05/16/2012
I purchased my car in 2011 at 48,000 miles, and the biggest problem is that it isn't good on gas. Also, I was told by a mechanic at a a Goodyear Service Center two days ago that I might need struts, rack and pinion work and rods!!! Even though the car was given a clean bill of health just six months ago, and only has 52,000 miles on it. Today, I went to the Suzuki authorized service center and they said I don't need anything but an alignment and new wipers. They thought the struts where getting dry, but not a problem. Seems to me Goodyear wanted to make a little money. To be safe, I am taking it to a third shop just in case. Luckily, I purchased an extended warranty.
Okay Car for the Money
Renee',07/12/2010
I bought this car used. I have not had to do anything to it except oil changes and standard maintenance stuff. It's almost time to replace the tires. The price of the standard tires was higher than I expected. Every tire place I went to said they were not a size they stocked, so that was surprising. But overall, I really like the car so far. Have not had any mechanical issues. The main thing is to remember it is an inexpensive car, don't expect it to drive like a Mercedes or you're setting yourself up for disappointment. But great car, glad we bought it.
Nothing but Trouble from the Start
John,11/21/2006
I bought this Reno new and since day "two" it's been nothing but trouble. The second day it left us stranded and wouldn't start. The dealer towed it back said it was fixed. We got six miles from dealer it stopped again. The dealer had it for six days returned it said it was all fixed. Then three days later the same thing happened, it wouldn't start. The dealer had it again and replaced more parts. It runs now, but gets poor fuel economy - only 20 mpg in the city. Yesterday my wife started it, turned on heater, and it sounded like a bomb went off. There was some acorns packed in heater. We called dealer and he said it was not their problem. I took it apart and there is NO screen over the heater motor under hood and it was full of nuts. The tranny still doesn't shift right. I will never buy another Suzuki. It is the worst car I have ever bought!
Great Car for a Low Price
Wunderly,12/18/2009
I bout this car used at 4600 miles for about 6 grand at an auto auction. I have had this car for almost a year and I have have no problems with it so far, engine is easy to maintain. one issue is that the dashboard can glare on to the windshield, but other then that small detail the car is a good one to own for high school and college age kids.
See all 39 reviews of the 2006 Suzuki Reno
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2006 Suzuki Reno Overview

The Used 2006 Suzuki Reno is offered in the following submodels: Reno Hatchback. Available styles include Convenience 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Convenience 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

