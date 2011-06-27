2006 Suzuki Reno Review
Pros & Cons
- Long standard features list, comfortable cabin with lots of storage, attractive styling.
- Subpar fuel economy, weak acceleration with automatic transmission, sloppy road manners, inconsistent materials quality.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2006 Suzuki Reno offers a practical and youthful alternative to the Forenza sedan and wagon, but the driving experience is similarly unrefined.
Vehicle overview
Last year, a wagon version of the Forenza joined the Suzuki lineup, along with a sporty five-door hatchback called the Reno. While the new Suzuki Reno doesn't offer any performance upgrades over the Forenza, it does have more of a youthful appearance inside and out. The dash, door panels and color choices are a little more hip than the more traditional Forenza wagon and sedan.
For power, the 2006 Suzuki Reno offers a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine rated for 127 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. The Reno gets around OK when equipped with a manual transmission but feels underpowered with the automatic. Fuel economy is not a strong point of this engine, as it turns in lower numbers than any other car in this price range. Driving dynamics are another sore spot, as the Reno exhibits sloppy handling and a less composed ride than competitors. Additionally, wind noise tends to be excessive when cruising on the highway.
Suzuki has attempted to distinguish its Reno from the competition with a roomy interior and a lengthy list of standard features. Unfortunately, inconsistent materials quality detracts from the otherwise inviting interior. On paper, the stylish Suzuki Reno hatchback looks like a good value. Unfortunately, its acceleration, fuel economy and handling fall well short of the leaders in this segment. Bargain hunters would be wise to put their money on a Kia Spectra5 instead.
2006 Suzuki Reno models
The four-door Suzuki Reno hatchback is available in one basic trim level with a couple of major option packages. Standard features include body-color bumpers and door handles, four-wheel disc brakes, a height-adjustable driver seat, a padded center armrest, a tilt steering wheel, air conditioning, cabin air filtration system, an eight-speaker stereo with a CD player and power windows, mirrors and locks. The Convenience Package adds MP3 audio capability, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a sunroof, cruise control and keyless entry. The top-level Premium Package adds alloy wheels, leather seats, foglights, a rear spoiler and antilock brakes.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Reno comes with only one engine -- a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder making 127 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. Fuel economy is below average, rating just 23 mpg city, 30 mpg highway with the manual and 22/31 with the automatic.
Safety
Side airbags and four-wheel disc brakes are standard, and ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution is optional. Front-seat occupants get seatbelt pre-tensioners and height adjusters, while rear-seat passengers get a full set of head restraints and three-point belts. NHTSA has conducted no crash tests on the Suzuki Reno. The IIHS rates the Suzuki car "Acceptable" (second highest) for frontal-offset crash protection.
Driving
When equipped with the manual gearbox, the Reno has little difficulty keeping up in traffic. However, when the Suzuki car is saddled with the automatic transmission, acceleration is weak and highway maneuvers take planning. Compared with other budget hatchbacks, the 2006 Suzuki Reno also comes up short in ride quality. It strives for comfort with its soft suspension, but there's too much movement over bumps and ruts. Handling while cornering is sloppy as well, as the suspension allows too much body roll, while cheap tires offer little grip. On the positive side, the Reno's four-wheel disc brakes provide short stopping distances (although pedal feel and stability are unimpressive).
Interior
To liven things up a bit, designers used plenty of metallic accents throughout the cabin and an attractive set of gauges. The door panels and dash arrangement are sportier-looking than the Forenza's with more distinctive circular patterns. The Suzuki Reno has no less than 11 storage compartments and is available with leather seating. The driver seat offers two-way seat-bottom tilt, and most people will be able to find a comfortable driving position. A padded center armrest provides a comfortable place to rest an elbow on long trips. In back, passengers are treated to competitive amounts of leg- and shoulder room, along with a fold-down center armrest. Cargo capacity measures just 8.8 cubic feet with the rear seat in use, but opens up to a very accommodating 45.4 cubes when you fold the seat.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Suzuki Reno.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Reno
Related Used 2006 Suzuki Reno info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons