Vehicle overview

Last year, a wagon version of the Forenza joined the Suzuki lineup, along with a sporty five-door hatchback called the Reno. While the new Suzuki Reno doesn't offer any performance upgrades over the Forenza, it does have more of a youthful appearance inside and out. The dash, door panels and color choices are a little more hip than the more traditional Forenza wagon and sedan.

For power, the 2006 Suzuki Reno offers a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine rated for 127 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. The Reno gets around OK when equipped with a manual transmission but feels underpowered with the automatic. Fuel economy is not a strong point of this engine, as it turns in lower numbers than any other car in this price range. Driving dynamics are another sore spot, as the Reno exhibits sloppy handling and a less composed ride than competitors. Additionally, wind noise tends to be excessive when cruising on the highway.

Suzuki has attempted to distinguish its Reno from the competition with a roomy interior and a lengthy list of standard features. Unfortunately, inconsistent materials quality detracts from the otherwise inviting interior. On paper, the stylish Suzuki Reno hatchback looks like a good value. Unfortunately, its acceleration, fuel economy and handling fall well short of the leaders in this segment. Bargain hunters would be wise to put their money on a Kia Spectra5 instead.