Used 2006 Suzuki Reno for Sale Near Me

I purchased my car in 2011 at 48,000 miles, and the biggest problem is that it isn't good on gas. Also, I was told by a mechanic at a a Goodyear Service Center two days ago that I might need struts, rack and pinion work and rods!!! Even though the car was given a clean bill of health just six months ago, and only has 52,000 miles on it. Today, I went to the Suzuki authorized service center and they said I don't need anything but an alignment and new wipers. They thought the struts where getting dry, but not a problem. Seems to me Goodyear wanted to make a little money. To be safe, I am taking it to a third shop just in case. Luckily, I purchased an extended warranty.

