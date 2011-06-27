Used 2006 Suzuki Reno Consumer Reviews

2006 Suzuki Reno dora5 , 05/16/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased my car in 2011 at 48,000 miles, and the biggest problem is that it isn't good on gas. Also, I was told by a mechanic at a a Goodyear Service Center two days ago that I might need struts, rack and pinion work and rods!!! Even though the car was given a clean bill of health just six months ago, and only has 52,000 miles on it. Today, I went to the Suzuki authorized service center and they said I don't need anything but an alignment and new wipers. They thought the struts where getting dry, but not a problem. Seems to me Goodyear wanted to make a little money. To be safe, I am taking it to a third shop just in case. Luckily, I purchased an extended warranty. Report Abuse

Okay Car for the Money Renee' , 07/12/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this car used. I have not had to do anything to it except oil changes and standard maintenance stuff. It's almost time to replace the tires. The price of the standard tires was higher than I expected. Every tire place I went to said they were not a size they stocked, so that was surprising. But overall, I really like the car so far. Have not had any mechanical issues. The main thing is to remember it is an inexpensive car, don't expect it to drive like a Mercedes or you're setting yourself up for disappointment. But great car, glad we bought it. Report Abuse

Nothing but Trouble from the Start John , 11/21/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this Reno new and since day "two" it's been nothing but trouble. The second day it left us stranded and wouldn't start. The dealer towed it back said it was fixed. We got six miles from dealer it stopped again. The dealer had it for six days returned it said it was all fixed. Then three days later the same thing happened, it wouldn't start. The dealer had it again and replaced more parts. It runs now, but gets poor fuel economy - only 20 mpg in the city. Yesterday my wife started it, turned on heater, and it sounded like a bomb went off. There was some acorns packed in heater. We called dealer and he said it was not their problem. I took it apart and there is NO screen over the heater motor under hood and it was full of nuts. The tranny still doesn't shift right. I will never buy another Suzuki. It is the worst car I have ever bought! Report Abuse

Great Car for a Low Price Wunderly , 12/18/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bout this car used at 4600 miles for about 6 grand at an auto auction. I have had this car for almost a year and I have have no problems with it so far, engine is easy to maintain. one issue is that the dashboard can glare on to the windshield, but other then that small detail the car is a good one to own for high school and college age kids. Report Abuse