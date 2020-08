Used 2005 Suzuki Reno for Sale Near Me

I purchased this vehicle in hopes of getting an inexpensive dependable commuter car.When driving home one evening the car quit on the interstate.The car was under warranty so I wasn’t worried.I sat in the dealership the entire next day? After a couple of weeks the dealership called and said the serpentine belt broke and caused the timing belt to jump time, ruining the engine.The icing on the cake is that Suzuki refused to cover it under warranty because the serpentine belt is not covered and according to Suzuki it caused the engine to blow up.I disputed called protested, it didn’t matter, that warranty is a teaser, they never expect to honor it.The dealership wanted $7800.00 for a new engine

Read more