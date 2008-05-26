Used 2008 Suzuki Reno for Sale Near Me

I just purchased this vehicle but thought it odd there were no reviews from users on this vehicle (expert reviews are unkind). It truly is a bargain and drove every bit as well as a Ford Focus. Yes it is basic but for $240 a month for 60 months and 0 down how can you go wrong especially with the warranty this manufacturer offers. We all are facing some realities with gas prices escalating and while the given mileage specs aren't overly impressive most people are getting better than posted mileage. The interior is very nice a pleasent surprise This is the first time I have considered a compact car and I will be ok with this. I didn't feel silly in it and the Suzuki moniker adds intrigue

