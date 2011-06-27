  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Reno
  4. Used 2005 Suzuki Reno
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(42)
Appraise this car

2005 Suzuki Reno Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard features for the price, comfortable cabin with unexpected conveniences, solid construction, predictable handling.
  • Unrefined powertrain, subpar fuel economy, similarly priced Aerio makes more power.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
Suzuki Reno for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Estimate
$1,546 - $3,181
Used Reno for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Comfortable, well equipped and solidly built, the Reno represents a good value and provides a more youthful alternative to the Forenza wagon.

2005 Highlights

The Reno is an all-new car for 2005. Based on the Forenza, the Reno uses the same engine, transmission and underpinnings but adds a little attitude with a sleeker five-door hatchback body and a flashier interior design.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Suzuki Reno.

5(57%)
4(31%)
3(5%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.4
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Deceptive Warranty
Patrick,08/26/2009
I purchased this vehicle in hopes of getting an inexpensive dependable commuter car.When driving home one evening the car quit on the interstate.The car was under warranty so I wasnt worried.I sat in the dealership the entire next day? After a couple of weeks the dealership called and said the serpentine belt broke and caused the timing belt to jump time, ruining the engine.The icing on the cake is that Suzuki refused to cover it under warranty because the serpentine belt is not covered and according to Suzuki it caused the engine to blow up.I disputed called protested, it didnt matter, that warranty is a teaser, they never expect to honor it.The dealership wanted $7800.00 for a new engine
Why I DIDN'T get a Reno
DC,08/27/2005
Although I was impressed with the Reno LX's ride, features, performance, and quiet cabin, the following items turned me away. 1. Very weak AC, which I found in all three Renos I drove. Sub-par at best. 2. Poorly designed sunroof operation, with no "one-touch" closing, requiring you to keep a finger on the button and your eyes on the sunroof as it closes, meaning having to take your eyes off the road to make sure it stops and seals where it should instead of going into vent mode. Frustrating, and a safety hazard while driving. 3. Tight rear storage. Not enough lateral room for my guitar cases without putting seatbacks down. That means no passengers. 4. Sub-par gas mileage No thanks.
Great Little Car
redsox8191,12/30/2005
My Suzuki Reno is the second Suzuki I have owned. I also currently own an XL-7. I LOVE this car. The interior is set up great and there is plenty of room for me and the kids. The sound system rocks and the ride is as smooth as silk. The braking with the 4 disk brakes is sharp and the speed sensitive steering is awesome...especially in parking lots etc. The only knock I have so far is the gas mileage isn't great. Hopefully that will improve as the car gets broken in better. I highly recommend this vehicle to those looking for a small reliable car! You can't beat the 7 year / 100,000 mile warranty either!
Great on a Budget
The Newlyweds,12/16/2005
We recently purchased a new 2005 Suzuki Reno. We are very pleased with our purchase. We love how quiet and relaxing it was to drive/ride in. The gas mileage is pretty good (30mpg). We also own a '97 Geo Metro so we're big on gas mileage. We were complaining about wanting more room on longer trips and wanting 4 doors. So we very pleased with the roomy interior, safety features, and the hatchback style. The cargo room is something we have been wanting more of and we are thrilled! We can't wait to go on our first camping trip!
See all 42 reviews of the 2005 Suzuki Reno
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Suzuki Reno features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2005 Suzuki Reno
More About This Model

According to a recent survey, most new car shoppers who leave a dealership without making a purchase do so based on price. In other words, most people think new cars are too expensive. Well, Suzuki is looking to turn that negative into a positive. In fact, it may already be doing so. Suzuki's sales in the U.S. are up 25 percent over last year. In Japan, where Suzuki is the number-four automaker, this doesn't seem like such a big deal. But with stiff competition in America from Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda and Toyota, a 25-percent sales increase is impressive.

Since 2003, Suzuki has come up with no less than four new cars with more on the way. The Verona and the Forenza brought Italian design and excellent value to the Suzuki name and gave budget-conscious shoppers a couple more alternatives. Now Suzuki is expanding its lineup with two more cars in the compact segment. The new Forenza wagon complements the stylish but affordable Forenza sedan, while the Suzuki Reno is also all new for 2005. The Reno is essentially a Forenza five-door hatchback similar to the Ford Focus ZX5 or Mazda 3 five-door, but Suzuki decided to set the Reno apart from the Forenza sedan and wagon by giving it a more distinctive exterior.

Although its body is unique, the Reno shares its mechanical components with the Forenza. Both the Forenza wagon and Reno use the same 126-horsepower, 2.0-liter engine and ride on the same 102-inch wheelbase. The wagon is about 10 inches longer and thanks to its more traditional roofline has 9 cubic feet of additional interior volume.

Like the Forenza and Verona sedan, both the Forenza wagon and Reno feature clean, attractive interior styling. But with a long list of standard features, value quickly takes center stage when considering either car. These days, many compact cars come standard with power door locks and windows, a tilt wheel and other such convenience features. The Reno and Forenza go a little further by offering such features as a micron air-filtration system for the cabin, an eight-speaker stereo (the Reno adds MP3 capability), a height-adjustable driver seat and lumbar adjustments for both front seats. Add to this the fact that all Suzukis come with roadside assistance and a free service loan car for all warranty repairs, and the theoretical asking price for such a car could be well over $20,000. Both the Reno and Forenza wagon are priced between $14,000 and $18,000.

But a long list of standard features will only take you so far. The cars have to perform well on the road — value isn't a word you want springing to mind when merging onto the expressway. For the most part, both the Forenza wagon and Reno deliver the goods when it comes to civility and comfort. This is especially true of the loaded EX that offers leather seats, cruise control, remote keyless entry and alloy wheels. The one thing lacking in both cars, however, is power — especially when equipped with the four-speed automatic transmission. While neither car is horribly underpowered, it is obvious that the 2.0-liter engine is working very hard to move the car in any sort of brisk manner. The sportier Reno does feel a bit peppier due to its slightly lower curb weight — the Forenza wagon is roughly 110 pounds heavier than the Reno.

Because the normally aspirated 2.0-liter engine found on the Forenza and Reno is somewhat down on power, the engine speed needs to remain high in order to keep forward motion at an acceptable level. The little motor is working hard and it makes itself known in the cabin. However, both cars exhibit very low levels of road and wind noise, so the cabin stays relatively quiet at highway speeds. The Forenza wagon is a reasonably comfortable car for a small family, as it feels at home in both city traffic and the open highway. Still, cars like the Subaru Impreza and Mazda 3 exhibit a more polished feel on the road and are more fun to drive.

For the 2005 model year, all Suzuki cars and SUVs come standard with side airbags and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Available in three trim levels (S, LX and EX), the Forenza and Reno come with leather seating and door inserts when you opt for high-line EX trim. Again, the theme of value keeps coming up. And while it's true these cars offer reasonable value, it's a hard sell when you look closely. Compared against a car like the Kia Spectra, and Spectra5, the Forenza and Reno stack up favorably and may even be better all-around cars (they're certainly better-looking). But compare these two Suzukis to a $19,000 Mazda 3 and they fall short.

For example; the leather on the previously mentioned EX doesn't feel as nice as that found in brands like Toyota or Mazda. Also, some of the switchgear in the Forenza looks low-budget. On the other hand, both the Forenza and Reno offer interiors that are attractive on the whole and are of a higher quality than past Suzuki vehicles.

Not intended to be a sports cars, the Forenza and Reno intentionally choose a soft ride over sharp handling. Both cars tend to lean a bit in the corners with the wagon feeling especially soft. The result is great for most duties, but don't look to tackle twisty mountain roads on the weekends.

Suzuki's recent sales successes are the result of a few key factors. New products, excellent value and a stellar warranty (7 years/100,000 miles — and it's transferable). The recently introduced Forenza is a good-looking car and the newer Reno and Forenza wagon continue the theme of offering more for less — more style, more features, more value. Unfortunately, more performance is not one of the pieces of that puzzle. While the Forenza wagon and the Reno five-door have some good qualities, those looking for a sporty new car will be happier with the Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza or Ford Focus. If money is your main consideration but you don't want to be forced into a boring econobox, the Suzuki Forenza wagon and Reno five-door offer attractive alternatives with upscale features.

Used 2005 Suzuki Reno Overview

The Used 2005 Suzuki Reno is offered in the following submodels: Reno Hatchback. Available styles include LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Hatchback w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Hatchback w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and LX 4dr Hatchback w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Suzuki Reno?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Suzuki Renos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Suzuki Reno for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Suzuki Reno.

Can't find a used 2005 Suzuki Renos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki Reno for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,874.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,585.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki Reno for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,054.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,308.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Suzuki Reno?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki Reno lease specials

Related Used 2005 Suzuki Reno info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles