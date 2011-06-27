2005 Suzuki Reno Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of standard features for the price, comfortable cabin with unexpected conveniences, solid construction, predictable handling.
- Unrefined powertrain, subpar fuel economy, similarly priced Aerio makes more power.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,546 - $3,181
Edmunds' Expert Review
Comfortable, well equipped and solidly built, the Reno represents a good value and provides a more youthful alternative to the Forenza wagon.
2005 Highlights
The Reno is an all-new car for 2005. Based on the Forenza, the Reno uses the same engine, transmission and underpinnings but adds a little attitude with a sleeker five-door hatchback body and a flashier interior design.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Suzuki Reno.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Patrick,08/26/2009
I purchased this vehicle in hopes of getting an inexpensive dependable commuter car.When driving home one evening the car quit on the interstate.The car was under warranty so I wasnt worried.I sat in the dealership the entire next day? After a couple of weeks the dealership called and said the serpentine belt broke and caused the timing belt to jump time, ruining the engine.The icing on the cake is that Suzuki refused to cover it under warranty because the serpentine belt is not covered and according to Suzuki it caused the engine to blow up.I disputed called protested, it didnt matter, that warranty is a teaser, they never expect to honor it.The dealership wanted $7800.00 for a new engine
DC,08/27/2005
Although I was impressed with the Reno LX's ride, features, performance, and quiet cabin, the following items turned me away. 1. Very weak AC, which I found in all three Renos I drove. Sub-par at best. 2. Poorly designed sunroof operation, with no "one-touch" closing, requiring you to keep a finger on the button and your eyes on the sunroof as it closes, meaning having to take your eyes off the road to make sure it stops and seals where it should instead of going into vent mode. Frustrating, and a safety hazard while driving. 3. Tight rear storage. Not enough lateral room for my guitar cases without putting seatbacks down. That means no passengers. 4. Sub-par gas mileage No thanks.
redsox8191,12/30/2005
My Suzuki Reno is the second Suzuki I have owned. I also currently own an XL-7. I LOVE this car. The interior is set up great and there is plenty of room for me and the kids. The sound system rocks and the ride is as smooth as silk. The braking with the 4 disk brakes is sharp and the speed sensitive steering is awesome...especially in parking lots etc. The only knock I have so far is the gas mileage isn't great. Hopefully that will improve as the car gets broken in better. I highly recommend this vehicle to those looking for a small reliable car! You can't beat the 7 year / 100,000 mile warranty either!
The Newlyweds,12/16/2005
We recently purchased a new 2005 Suzuki Reno. We are very pleased with our purchase. We love how quiet and relaxing it was to drive/ride in. The gas mileage is pretty good (30mpg). We also own a '97 Geo Metro so we're big on gas mileage. We were complaining about wanting more room on longer trips and wanting 4 doors. So we very pleased with the roomy interior, safety features, and the hatchback style. The cargo room is something we have been wanting more of and we are thrilled! We can't wait to go on our first camping trip!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Suzuki Reno features & specs
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Related Used 2005 Suzuki Reno info
