2007 Suzuki Reno Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lengthy standard equipment list, affordable, abundant storage, long warranty coverage.
  • Below-average fuel economy, weak acceleration with automatic transmission, poor road manners, inconsistent quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though affordable, the 2007 Suzuki Reno's unrefined nature puts it near the bottom of the list of subcompact hatchbacks.

Vehicle overview

A recent addition to the Suzuki lineup, the Reno is a subcompact hatchback. This type of vehicle, which typically promises high fuel economy, affordability and value, has enjoyed a recent resurgence as more automakers have come out with new models to take advantage of higher fuel prices and changing consumer tastes. In most regards, the 2007 Suzuki Reno is an OK vehicle to drive and own, but newer competitors have certainly upstaged it in the areas of handling and refinement.

Under the hood of the Reno rests a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 127 horsepower. Power is certainly adequate with the manual transmission, but the car feels underpowered with the available automatic. Ironically, fuel economy is not a strong point of this engine either -- the Reno posts mileage numbers that are among the lowest of cars in its price range. Ride and handling dynamics are another weak spot, as the Reno exhibits sloppy reflexes and a less composed ride than some competitors. Wind noise can be a bit excessive at times when cruising on the highway, too.

On paper, the 2007 Suzuki Reno hatchback appears to be a decent value -- and it might arguably be for some entry-level shoppers. Its interior is spacious and it has a lot of standard features. But overall there are too many faults. We suggest shoppers looking for an inexpensive hatchback skip the Reno and check out vehicles like the Honda Fit, Kia Rio5 or Nissan Versa.

2007 Suzuki Reno models

The well-equipped 2007 Suzuki Reno four-door hatchback is available in one trim level with a few major options. Standard Reno features include a tire-pressure monitoring system, four-wheel independent/coil spring suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, heated side mirrors, air-conditioning with cabin air filtration, tilt steering wheel, powered accessories and an eight-speaker CD/MP3 audio system. ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution is offered as an option, as is a Convenience Package that adds an automatic transmission, remote keyless entry, steering-wheel audio controls, leather-wrapped wheel and shift lever, cruise control and security alarm. Even with the uptown Convenience group, Suzuki's suggested retail price for a loaded Reno is still under $15,000.

2007 Highlights

The only change this year is the addition of a tire-pressure monitor.

Performance & mpg

The Reno comes with a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder generating 127 hp and 131 pound-feet of torque. When hooked up to the standard five-speed manual transmission, it performs decently; a smooth but leisurely shifting four-speed automatic is optional, but is destined for little praise except among the hardcore commuting community. For them, unfortunately, fuel economy is below average for the compact segment -- depending on transmission, the EPA-estimated ratings are just 22-23 mpg/city and 30-31 mpg/highway.

Safety

Front side-impact airbags, four-wheel disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitor are standard. Antilock brakes are optional. Rear-seat passengers get a complete set of head restraints and three-point belts. In independent IIHS crash testing, the 2007 Suzuki Reno fared well, with an "Acceptable" (second-highest) rating for frontal-offset crash protection.

Driving

When it's equipped with the manual gearbox, our editors find the Reno has little difficulty merging or keeping up in traffic. However, when this little Suzuki is saddled with the available automatic transmission, acceleration weakens considerably and most maneuvers take some planning. And compared with other budget-priced hatchbacks, the 2007 Suzuki Reno also comes up lacking in ride quality -- while striving for comfort, its soft suspension allows too much movement over bumps and ruts. Handling around corners is loose and unsure too, as the hardware allows excessive body roll while cheap rubber exerts minimal grip. One bright spot are its four-wheel disc brakes, which provide short stopping distances despite a slightly spongy pedal. Overall, however, we find the Suzuki Reno to be a compromised role player struggling a bit too much to keep up with more evolved, well-rounded competitors.

Interior

In an effort to spice things up a bit inside, Reno designers installed an attractive set of gauges surrounded by metallic accents which extend to the rest of the dash and console areas. Unfortunately, there's still too much cheap gray plastic everywhere else. Those with lots of stuff will enjoy a multitude of storage compartments, and drivers looking to get more comfortable will appreciate the Reno's highly adjustable driver seat. In back, passengers are treated to competitive leg- and shoulder room, along with a fold-down center armrest to rest their elbows. Cargo capacity is less than 9 cubic feet with the rear seat up, but opens up to a much more accommodating 45 cubic feet with the seat folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Suzuki Reno.

5(55%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(15%)
1(10%)
3.9
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Love It
James,10/26/2006
I love it. The Reno is everything that I need and nothing that I don't. It is spacious for such a small vehicle. The base level is what I went with and with such an affordable price tag who could pass it up?
Lousy car
hikaru_n,07/29/2014
This car is riddled with electrical and sensor problems. Had to get them to replace the headlights. Very bad acceleration and shifting. Probably the worst car I've ever had. It's my fault I didn't do enough research on this car. It was inexpensive and fun to drive but now I'm already really wanting to trade this piece of crap in for a mazda 3 hatchback. Which I should have bought in the first place. TRUST ME DO NOT BUY THIS CAR YOU WILL NOT DRIVE IT!
Awesome Small Car
shintaro,10/16/2008
I had this car for almost 6 motnhs and never had a problem with it. I enjoy driving it and not bad on gas mileage, actually I bought the car to save gas even if I was looking for Chevy Cobalt. The dealer gave me this because the cobalt was a little bit expensive and I have another loan that's why they didn't gave me the Cobalt. Anyway, I didn't regret having this car. And it can fit up to 5 people including driver and you can park anywhere (easy to park) and as most everyone's saying. I did expect to get more than 31+ miles per gallon but I'm only getting 31 on highway and 24 city. And I compared the back seat to a Chevy Impala SS and the Reno was bigger. I like this car
Reno-Divorce
anti_suzuki,10/18/2011
My quarrel is not with the car, which is built in Korea by Daewoo, but with the service and treatment of the Suzuki dealers. I have only had two issues with this car in 45,000 miles, but the last one was the last straw. I was charged $278 to fix a defective $45 electronic sensor. I watched the mechanic take 15 minutes, but they charged me 45 minutes labor. I told them what was wrong, internet supported common problem, and they charged me an additional $100 to diagnose it. I am trying to unload the car now and I would caution EVERYONE away from Suzuki cars. They dowble talk you with big warranties for which you still have to pay if the engine or trans do not fail completely. Stay Away!
See all 20 reviews of the 2007 Suzuki Reno
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
127 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2007 Suzuki Reno features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2007 Suzuki Reno

Used 2007 Suzuki Reno Overview

The Used 2007 Suzuki Reno is offered in the following submodels: Reno Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Hatchback w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Hatchback w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

