Vehicle overview

A recent addition to the Suzuki lineup, the Reno is a subcompact hatchback. This type of vehicle, which typically promises high fuel economy, affordability and value, has enjoyed a recent resurgence as more automakers have come out with new models to take advantage of higher fuel prices and changing consumer tastes. In most regards, the 2007 Suzuki Reno is an OK vehicle to drive and own, but newer competitors have certainly upstaged it in the areas of handling and refinement.

Under the hood of the Reno rests a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 127 horsepower. Power is certainly adequate with the manual transmission, but the car feels underpowered with the available automatic. Ironically, fuel economy is not a strong point of this engine either -- the Reno posts mileage numbers that are among the lowest of cars in its price range. Ride and handling dynamics are another weak spot, as the Reno exhibits sloppy reflexes and a less composed ride than some competitors. Wind noise can be a bit excessive at times when cruising on the highway, too.

On paper, the 2007 Suzuki Reno hatchback appears to be a decent value -- and it might arguably be for some entry-level shoppers. Its interior is spacious and it has a lot of standard features. But overall there are too many faults. We suggest shoppers looking for an inexpensive hatchback skip the Reno and check out vehicles like the Honda Fit, Kia Rio5 or Nissan Versa.