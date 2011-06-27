  1. Home
1996 Subaru SVX Review

Vehicle overview

Subaru has never been what you'd call a conventional car company. When 18-foot-long V8-powered behemoth station wagons roamed America, Subaru was busy marketing tiny, ugly, four-wheel-drive wagons primarily to consumers in the Northeast and Northwest. While the inline four-cylinder engine became the compact class standard, Subaru installed horizontally opposed 'flat' fours in its models. All the while, Subaru retained character in the styling of its wares, bucking the jelly-bean look for a more squared-off wedge thing. The Subaru XT Coupe, about which nothing was common, became Subaru's first attempt at marketing a sports coupe. The SVX replaced that oddity in 1992.

The first thing you notice about the SVX is the out-there styling. Much more attractive than the XT Coupe, the SVX is an interesting blend of curves, bulges and angles which result in a busy, overstyled car that looks too thick in the rear. Captain Kirk likely would have found the styling pleasing, but we don't. The split side glass is a neat concept that allows you to drive with the window down in a rainstorm without worrying about getting a wet arm or mussing your hair, but we suspect that in the real world of varying-height drive-thru service windows, it doesn't work well.

Inside, the SVX looks more like a luxury coupe than a sports car. Velour covers the seats in the LS; LSi models get leather hides. The swept dash is full of oddities, such as the trick stereo cover. Comfortable chairs provide surprisingly good outward visibility, but the rear view is somewhat compromised by the big decklid spoiler.

So why should you buy this Subaru? It's speedy, comfortable and with available all-wheel drive, is one of the few sports cars made for all-weather driving. Fully loaded at less than $36,000, the SVX gives good bang for the buck, and makes a strong statement about its owner. If your wacky personality matches the offbeat SVX, you've just found the car of your dreams.

1996 Highlights

The L model gets standard solar-reduction glass this year.

Consumer reviews

I am in love with this car.
BofMouais,07/07/2002
This car&#8217;s amazing. I've had mine for 2 years and I still love it. Nobody else has one so it&#8217;s quite an attention getter. It performs quite well and goes very fast. My only complaint is that mine has had some mechanical problems, including the transmission going out. These repairs were expensive to fix, and not all places will work on this car because it's so uncommon. It probably wouldn't have had as many problems if I weren't so hard on the car. I drive it daily and I&#8217;m very rough on it.
Excellent value & performance!
Chiketkd,04/26/2004
I have owned several different performance vehicles - Camaro Z28, 300ZX TT and a '00 SVT Lightning. The Subaru SVX is the best 'all around' performance machine to ever be in my garage. The AWD system is flawless, cornering is flat, and unlike the other cars I've owned, when it starts snowing, this car begs to be driven rather than parked. The sound of flat 6 boxer engine is intoxicating!!! I'm in SVX heaven!
miss my VEX !!
HOAMSKOOLED,10/19/2018
LSi 2dr Coupe AWD
i was a subie guy for yrs , started with a showroom new '09 STi ..fun , but turned out to be a lemon , sold it and bought a highly modded '07 WRX (400+hp) , after a couple yrs ith that car with very few issues i was offered a stupid amount for it so i sold it and was looking for a manual forester XT or a legacy B-Spec , but in the "meantime" i found an SVX on CL with 90k miles for 1500 bux..in great shape and a slight fuel smell ..ran/drove GREAT ..so i bought and drove it 200 miles home and smell was a 2'' piece of hose by the gas tank accessible via the trunk . cheap n easy ..The fill in "Temp" vehicle became my new love and i drove it issue free for 2 yrs , besides rear wheel bearings , one of these cars Achilles's heals . my trans worked great , but wouldnt go into OD till it was warmed about 5 mins of driving (heard that was by design?) never an issue . 2 yrs into ownership the alternator died . i bought a "new" bosch alt and it was flawed and the regulator failed to regulate and fried 11 fuses and my power steering computer /AWD/Fuse block and wire harness ..was so sad ..still in great shape , sold it for 1k ..after that i bought a VW Phaeton..loved that weird limo, totaled on a deer . Now i drive a 500HP , AWD Audi RS6 (bi-turbo V8) ..of course the VEX wasnt the fastes car in the world and my RS6 is a crazy beast in comparison , but i STILL miss my SVX !!!!!! ..i long to own another some day ..and i want to swap a 5 or 6 spd in it..fairly cheap to do :) .. told me to update ..lol .. not much more to say , still would like another VEX someday .. my RS6 now is 550 hp 625 TQ and has 164k miles..had 87k when i got it ... all good..lol
In love with this car!!
PshPlay,04/22/2004
I bought this car several years ago and other than a couple 02 sensors, and regular maintenance (oil changes and 50k mile service), it's been very reliable. I bought it because it was unique. Some people say they think the side windows would bother them but you really don't notice the line. Also, it has great visability (no blind spots). The car handles like it's on rails and is a real joy to drive. I'm surprised they don't hold their value better. I've met other SVX owners that have in excess of 250k miles on their car and they still love it. If you own one, you love it!
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
Used 1996 Subaru SVX Overview

The Used 1996 Subaru SVX is offered in the following submodels: SVX Coupe. Available styles include L 2dr Coupe AWD, and LSi 2dr Coupe AWD.

