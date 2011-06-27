I purchased my Subaru SVX back in May of '04 and have never looked back. This car is completely different from every other car on the road. Its rare to see another one, and quite honestly, owning one is like having a membership into a cult of sorts. The 3.3 liter Boxer H-6 engine definitely puts out the power to the wheels, which happens to be all wheel drive. Coupled with independent ABS on each disc (Yes, four discs, not two discs and two drums), this car will get you up to speed and back to a halt in no time flat. And if you're not sold on it yet, here is another tidbit. When you floor it, a green light on the dash displays POWER. Such a rush to drive.

Read more