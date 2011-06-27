  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru SVX
  4. Used 1992 Subaru SVX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

1992 Subaru SVX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Subaru SVX for Sale
List Price Estimate
$694 - $1,615
Used SVX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Subaru replaces the odd XT6 with the equally unusual SVX. Performance numbers are quite good with the standard 3.3-liter Flat-6 engine and standard all-wheel drive. The strange two-piece side windows, designed to decrease interior turbulence when the window is opened, leave something to be desired. Antilock brakes and a driver airbag are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Subaru SVX.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Svx....sweetest car ever made.
girlofthenorth,09/15/2008
This car is awesome, I live in an area of over 150,000 people and never see another one! People always stare and ask what it is... haha. I love this car, it's super fast, but bad tranny:( too bad they didn't make them 5 speed. Auto tranny is poor and expensive to fix. $1400 for a tranny overhaul at around 120k miles. Engine is quiet, never burns oil. Brakes seem a little weak even after replacing things, still squeak. Rear wheel bearings seem to be a common issue on all Subarus I've heard of. AWD is sweet as hell though. Don't want to get rid of this car ever!
Fell in love at first sight
ron193,03/26/2011
Take off feels like an American luxury V8, except it's awd so no tires slip. You'll get complements "what kind of car is that" question. I love the asymmetric mag wheels (L/R are different) which adds to uniqueness. It's a heavy and wide car, slalom like bends gets the car leaning like a boat, but it still grips. Great city driver if you don't mind the 6cyl mileage, great hwy cruiser. Braking is mediocre for car of this weight and pwr. Only problems were creaky dashboard (known to Subaru) and weak Tranny, which died after I traded it in. I'd taken it on fishing trip & even minor offroad (by accident) stoped when tranny temp light turned on. I'd buy this car again if possible.
great car except for tranny
ozzy1,10/20/2004
Loved to drive the car, but had to put in 4 transmissions in the 9 years I owned it (bought it new in '92) Yes 4 trannys. Two were under warantee, but the last two were my expense and at over $3K...yikes. Got rid when it went again. I did not drive it hard either. CV boots go every year as well and tough to keep in allignment. With all that said, I would still be driving it if it were not for the tranny, as this was a great car to drive.
Definitely a different drive
Xodi-SVX,06/06/2005
I purchased my Subaru SVX back in May of '04 and have never looked back. This car is completely different from every other car on the road. Its rare to see another one, and quite honestly, owning one is like having a membership into a cult of sorts. The 3.3 liter Boxer H-6 engine definitely puts out the power to the wheels, which happens to be all wheel drive. Coupled with independent ABS on each disc (Yes, four discs, not two discs and two drums), this car will get you up to speed and back to a halt in no time flat. And if you're not sold on it yet, here is another tidbit. When you floor it, a green light on the dash displays POWER. Such a rush to drive.
See all 22 reviews of the 1992 Subaru SVX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Subaru SVX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Subaru SVX

Used 1992 Subaru SVX Overview

The Used 1992 Subaru SVX is offered in the following submodels: SVX Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Subaru SVX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Subaru SVXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Subaru SVX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Subaru SVX.

Can't find a used 1992 Subaru SVXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru SVX for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,541.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,891.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru SVX for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,654.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,435.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Subaru SVX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru SVX lease specials

Related Used 1992 Subaru SVX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles